Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Tuesday MLB pick: Sliding A's haven't won back-to-back games in weeks

I'm not sure I have touched on an Athletics game in this space yet in 2026, but that changes Tuesday, as they have been free-falling for weeks – although did win Monday. Now they look to be in a good fade spot tonight at Arizona in Game 2 of their series. It's a 9:40 ET first pitch from Chase Field.

Athletics-Diamondbacks MLB pick (DraftKings)

Arizona to not bat bottom 9 (+110)

It might seem like forever ago to Athletics fans – what few are left with the team leaving Oakland – but the club spent 44 days alone or tied for first place in the AL West earlier this season. As recently as following a June 18 victory over the Angels, the A's were sitting at 38-38 and only a half-game out of the division lead. They had about a 30% shot of making the playoffs via the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now the club is 43-57 with a 1.3% shot and much closer to the AL West last-place Halos than a wild card spot. In fact, the Athletics have the worst run differential in the majors by far at minus-111. Part of that is playing many games in that hitter-friendly Sacramento minor-league park. They also had a handful earlier this year at a Las Vegas minor-league park that proved to be an utter launching pad. Manager Mark Kotsay is on a major hot seat.

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I don't really get this because there is some really good young talent on the roster, led by All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers. They also have 2025 AL Rookie of the Year and outfielder Nick Kurtz and shortstop and 2025 AL ROY runner-up Jacob Wilson – he homered in Monday's 5-2 victory. The lineup generally hasn't been the problem -- the pitching staff has. It owns a 5.29 ERA that is better than only Colorado. The Athletics have 20 quality starts, 34 fewer than the MLB-leading Dodgers.

JT Ginn has been pretty good in the rotation, and rookie Gage Jump has shown promise, but that's about it. Every other pitcher who has made double-digit starts has an ERA of at least 4.16. Converted reliever Jack Perkins (2-5, 6.87 ERA) gets the call tonight, his seventh start and 25th appearance of the season. The Athletics have lost his past five trips to the mound. Perkins followed an opener last time out in Detroit but still took the loss, allowing three runs over three innings.

The 26-year-old faced Arizona last year as a rookie and was shelled for four runs and five hits over three innings of a home loss. The model projects him at 5.3 innings, 5.9 strikeouts, 4.5 hits allowed and 2.7 earned runs tonight. That all seems generous.

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Arizona should be a buyer ahead of the trade deadline, sitting only a half-game out of the final NL wild card spot. That race could be fascinating the rest of the way with a good six teams in the mix. The Snakes are -245 for extra baseball and +200 for No. The model gives them a 22.0% chance.

Do the Diamondbacks have the pitching themselves to get there? Maybe if Corbin Burnes makes it back from Tommy John surgery, but now that's apparently not before September if even then. Usual stalwarts like Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly are having down seasons. Gallen and fellow starter Michael Soroka are on the injured list – Gallen's season might be over -- so Arizona needs a body for Tuesday, and that apparently will be rookie lefty Kohl Drake on the mound in the 26-year-old's debut in the Show.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder, one of three prospects who came over from Texas at the 2025 trade deadline, is ranked as the franchise's No. 10 overall prospect. He is 3-5 with a 6.92 ERA in 66.1 innings this season at Triple-A Reno.

Obviously, that's not a good ERA, but you can often throw that number out in the Pacific Coast League (where Reno plays) as all those parks are quite hitter-friendly. Drake has been called up a few times the past couple of years but has yet to pitch. The Athletics have struggled against lefties at 12-22, and the model forecasts Kohl at 5.0 innings, 4.9 strikeouts, 6.2 hits allowed and 2.5 earned runs.

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The Athletics took advantage of no Corbin Carroll in the Arizona lineup on Monday, but Carroll should be back in there and Sacramento last won back-to-back games June 25-26. Obviously, I wish it were a veteran pitcher for the Snakes and not a guy making his debut, but they should hit Perkins around. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.