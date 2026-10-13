Atletico Madrid look to stay hot as they take on Manchester United in an UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday afternoon on Paramount+. Atletico Madrid are on a four-match winning streak in Spanish La Liga play, including a 2-1 win over Alaves on Saturday. Manchester United, meanwhile, have had two draws and a loss in their three previous matches, including a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Atletico Madrid have won two of the four all-time meetings with Manchester United, with two draws. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET from Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. The latest Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid odds list Atletico Madrid as the -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Manchester United as the +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup and more. He ended the World Cup on an 11-5-1 run on soccer betting sites. Anyone who follows him at betting sites could be way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United from every angle and has locked in his picks and UEFA Champions League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid:

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United 90-minute money line Atletico Madrid -115, Manchester United +300, Draw +270 Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United over/under 2.5 goals Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United spread Atletico Madrid -1.5 (+255) Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United picks See picks at SportsLine Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United streaming Paramount+

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Top Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United predictions

After analyzing Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United, Eimer is going Over 2.5 goals on the best betting apps. Atletico have scored 11 goals over their past four matches, and have been lighting up the scoreboard in La Liga play. In eight La Liga matches so far this season, Atletico Madrid have scored 18 goals, while allowing eight, the third-best point differential and number of goals scored in the league.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have played six English Premier League matches. During that stretch, they have scored nine goals, while allowing nine. Eimer is confident that between the two sides, goals will be aplenty. See which team to pick here.

How to make Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United picks

Eimer has broken down Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League from every possible angle and has locked in three best bets, including one that returns +200. He's sharing his Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United have all the value, all from the proven soccer expert who nailed his World Cup picks, and find out.