SEC teams coming off losses to ranked teams aim to bounce back and remain part of the conversation when the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels host the Auburn Tigers on Halloween afternoon. Ole Miss (5-2, 3-2) fell 34-27 at Texas, while Auburn (4-3, 2-3) was beaten 38-17 by LSU after upsetting then-No. 1 Georgia the prior week. Ole Miss will be without star running back Kewan Lacy, who dislocated his shoulder against Texas. That puts more pressure on star QB Trinidad Chambliss (1,926 yards, 16 TDs). Auburn's dual-threat QB Byrum Brown (1,842 total yards) offers a tough-to-stop playmaker under center. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 12:45 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. Ole Miss has won the last two meetings, snapping a six-game streak in the series by Auburn. The latest Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds list the Rebels as 11.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 57.5. The Rebels are at -455 on the money line (risk $455 to win $100). Before making any Ole Miss vs. Auburn picks, check out the Auburn vs. Ole Miss predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds

Auburn vs. Ole Miss spread Ole Miss -11.5 Auburn vs. Ole Miss over/under 57.5 points Auburn vs. Ole Miss money line Ole Miss -455, Auburn +350 Auburn vs. Ole Miss picks See picks at SportsLine Auburn vs. Ole Miss streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Ole Miss vs. Auburn predictions

After simulating Auburn vs. Ole Miss 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 57.5 points at betting apps. Each team is statistically better at scoring and racking up yards than in stopping other teams from doing so. Ole Miss, for example, has not scored fewer than 27 points in a game all season. But with Lacy out, that makes the Rebels a little more one-dimensional than usual.

Auburn has been more inconsistent. In seven games, the Tigers have been held to 17 points or fewer three times. This is the highest Over/Under for an Auburn game all year, but only once in five SEC games has there been more than 51 points scored.

This time around, SportsLine's model is projecting 57 combined points, making the Under the value 52% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Auburn vs. Ole Miss picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. Auburn, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 68-59 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.