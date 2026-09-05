Two of college football's most prestigious institutions meet in Week 1 as the Auburn Tigers and Baylor Bears meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Both teams stumbled to 5-7 records last season and will look to get off to strong starts. It's also the first game in charge for former South Florida head coach Alex Golesh at Auburn. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Bet on Auburn vs. Baylor and more college football action with the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets after betting $5+:

The Tigers are 7.5-point favorites, per the latest FanDuel odds, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 59.5. Here's a closer look at the college football betting landscape for Auburn vs. Baylor at the best betting apps, with some notes on what bettors should keep in mind for this matchup. Bet college football at BetMGM Sportsbook and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Auburn vs. Baylor betting odds (via FanDuel)

Auburn vs. Baylor money line: Auburn -295, Baylor +235 Auburn vs. Baylor over/under: 59.5 (Over -105, Under -115) Auburn vs. Baylor spread: Auburn -7.5

Auburn vs. Baylor betting preview

Auburn's patience with Hugh Freeze finally ran out midway through last season. That opened the door for Alex Golesh, who gained notice after a successful run at South Florida, to step into the role. Golesh brought quarterback Byrum Brown, who threw for 3,158 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for another 1,008 and 14, with him. Brown immediately gives Auburn a dynamic threat under center, although it remains to be seen how Brown will handle the transition from the American to the SEC. It's worth noting that offensive coordinator Joel Gordon also made the trip from USF to Auburn. There are at least a few believers -- Auburn received three votes in the AP poll.

Of course, it's not an SEC opponent Auburn will be playing to open the season, but a Big 12 foe. Dave Aranda remains in charge for his sixth season but now has a record under .500 at Baylor. But Aranda has a big new weapon to deploy in former Florida QB D.J. Lagway. Lagway's move to Waco could open up big new possibilities for the offense if the junior can refine his talent. Another 16-12 TD-INT ratio won't cut the mustard if Baylor intends to climb up the Big 12 standings.

Between those scattered AP poll votes and the heavy money line, there's clear consensus that Auburn is the better team here. The teams retained roughly the same percentage of their overall snaps from last season but there's reason to be excited about Auburn given that Golesh, Gordon and Brown have already worked together. If they put Brown in a position to ball out with a heftier recruitment budget around him, Auburn could be a team to watch this season. Bet on college football and more at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets:

Auburn vs. Baylor picks, prediction

Auburn -7.5

Lagway could prove to be an asset for Baylor, but it may take a while for everything to come together. Golesh has kept the same offensive brain trust in place for his move to Auburn and that should be enough for Auburn to win by more than a touchdown. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has the Tigers covering at a 60% rate.