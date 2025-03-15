Teams that spent time atop the polls this season meet in the semifinals of the 2025 SEC Tournament on Saturday when top-seeded Auburn takes on No. 4 seed Tennessee. Both squads were ranked No. 1 in the nation for multiple weeks this season. After a double-bye, Tennessee beat Texas 83-72 on Friday in the quarterfinals, while Auburn beat Ole Miss 62-57. Auburn won 53-51 at home when these teams played in January, though Tennessee covered as a 6.5-point underdog in that one.

Auburn vs. Tennessee spread: Auburn -4.5

Auburn vs. Tennessee over/under: 140.5 points

Auburn vs. Tennessee money line: Auburn -193, Tennessee +160

Why Auburn can cover

Bruce Pearl's squad is extremely balanced as the Tigers rank fifth in the SEC in both scoring (84.4 ppg) and scoring defense (69.6 ppg). Late-season losses to Texas A&M and Alabama cost the Tigers their top spot in the polls and a possible No. 1 overall seed, but they should still be a tough out this March.

Forward Johni Broome is one of the nation's top players with 18.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. He shoots 50.8% from the field. Four other players average double-digit scoring and the team shoots 48.4% from the field overall. See which team to pick here.

Why Tennessee can cover

Rick Barnes and the Vols boast the top-ranked defense in the SEC and they nearly beat Auburn on its home floor a couple months back. Tennessee's offense and come and go a bit, but the Vols have an elite facilitator in senior point guard Zakai Zeigler, who is one of four SEC players in history to record 700 career assists.

Guard Chaz Lanier is the team's top scorer at 18.1 points per game. He's coming off back-to-back 23-point efforts, and when his 3-pointer is falling, the Vols have enough offense to get past anybody. See which team to back here.

