The NFL trade deadline is a little more than a week away, and among the more popular receivers being floated as possible trade candidates is the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave. Reports have linked Olave with the Bills, Eagles, Giants, Patriots and Steelers, among others.

On some levels, the Saints moving on from the 25-year-old receiver prior to the Nov. 4 deadline makes sense. New Orleans (1-6) remains one of the worst teams in the league, and their timeline to rebuild the franchise into a NFC contender doesn't align with the Olave's prime, which is arguably right now. Also, he is signed only through the 2026 season. If the team does not feel confident in its abilities to extend Olave's contract, it would benefit from getting what it can for him from a receiver-needy team with Super Bowl aspirations.

But with every game this year, the price for Olave is going up. The 6-foot, 187-pound wideout is having a solid comeback season. After missing most of 2024 with multiple concussions, Olave leads New Orleans in virtually very important receiving category, including receptions (44), targets (71), receiving yards (440) and receiving touchdowns (three). He is on pace to set career highs in catches and touchdowns.

In the last two weeks, he has had six catches for 98 yards against the Patriots and five catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears.

"I feel like I'm just getting in my groove, last game, this game," Olave said after last week's game. "So I feel like it's only going to get better."

Selesnick notes that Olave has a favorable matchup against the Buccaneers. The Tampa Bay defense is giving up 229.0 passing yards per game, which ranks 21st in the league. That defense also will be without pass rusher Haason Reddick (ankle, knee), who already has been ruled out, and may be without lineman Vita Vea (foot), who is questionable.

"Olave's target share, targets per route run, first read target rate, and his expected points per game all point to untapped upside," Selesnick says. "In a matchup against a Bucs defense that has been a pass funnel and is missing numerous starters, this is a spot where Olave could deliver another strong performance."

But the speculation of the Saints' trading Olave may be a moot point. He has said that his representation and the front office have been discussing the terms of an extension "since the beginning of the year."

That will certainly make Saints fans happy, much like his play has.