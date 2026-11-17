The Ohio Bobcats are one of four one-loss teams in the Mid-American Conference hoping to play in the conference title game, and they'll host the Ball State Cardinals for a conference matchup on Tuesday. Kickoff for this Week 12 MACtion is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio, and the game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. Ohio is 7-3 on the season and 5-1 in conference play, while Ball State is 3-7 and 2-4 in the league. The latest Ohio vs. Ball State odds list the Bobcats as 10-point favorites at home, and the over/under is 50.5. Bet on college football at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Ball State vs. Ohio odds and the Ohio vs. Ball State spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this MACtion matchup. We'll also share our best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model. Anybody following SportsLine's picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Ohio vs. Ball State betting odds (via DraftKings)

Ohio vs. Ball State money line: Ohio -410, Ball State +320 Ohio vs. Ball State over/under: 50.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Ohio vs. Ball State spread: Ohio -10

Ball State vs. Ohio betting preview

Ohio is coming off its first conference loss of the season, a 34-17 loss on the road in a rivalry game against Miami of Ohio last Tuesday. The Bobcats will play their final two games of the regular season at home, where they're a perfect 4-0 on the season. Ohio has won five of six over Ball State and hasn't lost at home against the Cardinals since 2011.

However, Ball State did pick off Ohio last season in Muncie, capturing a 20-14 win over the Bobcats. The Cardinals suffered a 28-7 loss against Buffalo last Wednesday and are now heading to Athens on a short week. Ball State is 6-4 against the spread this season and was a 14-point home underdog when they beat Ohio outright last season. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Ohio vs. Ball State pick, prediction

Over 50.5

Ohio showed its belly last week in allowing the Redhawks to pile up 208 yards on the ground, and that happens to be a strength of Ball State's. The Cardinals rushed for 189 yards in last week's loss to Buffalo and they rushed for 649 yards combined in their three wins this season. However, the Ball State defense has struggled to stop the run (192.0 rushing yards allowed per game) and Ohio averages 184.6 yards per game on the ground.

The model predicts that these two teams combine for 53 points on average and that the Over hits in 60% of simulations. Bet college football at Fanatics and get up to $350 in FanCash with the promo code CBSFAN350: