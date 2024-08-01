Bally Bet continues expansion with Maryland launch

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Bally Bet launched in both Maryland and Massachusetts in July, and a pending merger could lead to further expansion.

The Bally Bet mobile sportsbook launched in Maryland on Monday, July 29, in the latest development of Bally’s recent expansion efforts.

Bally Bet is now live in nine states after it also launched in Massachusetts earlier in July. It also operates in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, New York, Ohio and Virginia. While Bally’s enters the Maryland sports betting market, other online sportsbooks like SuperBook and Betfred have recently exited the Old Line state.

In addition to those recent state launches, Bally Bet parent company, Bally’s Corporation, announced last week that it has entered into a merger agreement with Standard General. Under this agreement, Bally Bet will merge with Standard General’s regional “Queen” casino brand. Assuming it gets regulatory approval, that deal is likely to close in the first half of 2025.

In light of these developments, let’s explore the outlook for sports betting in Maryland and Bally’s prospects in the state.

Maryland sports betting market changes

Bally Bet launched in Maryland following a successful demonstration of its mobile sportsbook platform. Officials from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission verified that Bally Bet “complied with all required procedures and that its systems functioned properly.” The MLGCC subsequently issued Bally’s a mobile-only sports wagering license.

Bally Bet was the second mobile sportsbook to launch recently in Maryland. LetsBetMD went live on July 1 through a partnership with the Veterans Services Corporation (VSC). LetsBetMD operates on a platform provided by UK-based Bee-Fee and is focused on esports markets.

The next new entrant in the Maryland market could be microbetting platform Betr, which applied for a mobile sports betting license earlier this year and is awaiting approval.

With the recent additions of Bally Bet and LetsBetMD, Maryland sports bettors now have 11 different options for mobile sports betting.

SuperBook and Betfred pull out of Maryland

That list would have been a bit longer if not for two recent exits from the Maryland sports betting market.

SuperBook Sports announced on July 19 that it would no longer be operating in eight states, including Maryland. SuperBook is consolidating its operations to focus on its retail sportsbook at Westgate Las Vegas and its Westgate SuperBook mobile app in Nevada.

SuperBook also operates a retail sportsbook at Camden Yards that will continue taking bets through the end of the 2024 MLB season, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Betfred is also leaving Maryland after closing its retail sportsbook at Long Shot’s in Fredrick, MD on June 30, 2024. Betfred also shut down its mobile sportsbook in Maryland on July 31.

SuperBook and Betfred each represented less than 0.001% of the 2024 sports betting market share in Maryland.

Bally Bet’s outlook in Maryland

Bally Bet faces an uphill battle to gain market share in Maryland, which is dominated by FanDuel Sportsbook and (to a lesser extent) DraftKings Sportsbook.

In the 2024 fiscal year, the combined taxable revenue from retail and mobile sports wagering in Maryland was just over $402 million, which translated to a contribution of $60,311,455.84 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs in the state. Those figures represent a 138% increase from the 2023 fiscal year.

Of that $402 million in FY24 sports wagering revenue, more than $387 million (or 96.2%) came from online sportsbooks while just under $15 million came from retail sportsbooks. Through its partnership with Live! Casino, FanDuel generated more than $228 million in mobile sports betting revenue (58.9%), while DraftKings brought in more than $112 million (28.9%).

Together, FanDuel and DraftKings represent nearly 88% of Maryland’s mobile sportsbook market. BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook combine for approximately another 9% of the market. That leaves only about 3% of the market for the other seven sportsbooks including Bally Bet.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Min. first deposit of $10. New customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Add’l terms apply – see BetMGM.com. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-981-0023 (PR), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org (MA). Read Review Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS, KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Min. first bet of $5. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Expires on 8/18/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, D.C., IA, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA, VT, WY), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

For comparison, Bally Bet’s largest market share in other states with available data is around 0.1% or 0.2%. So far in 2024, it has a 1% market share in Indiana. Bally Bet only needs to capture a small sliver of the available market share in Maryland to reach performance levels similar to its other markets. Time will tell if that level of performance will be enough for it to avoid a similar fate to the one that SuperBook and Betfred suffered in the Old Line state.

Bally’s expands retail footprint through Standard General merger and planned Chicago casino

Outside of Maryland, the merger with Standard General not only provides a 35% premium to Bally’s shareholders, but also adds four retail casinos to its portfolio.

Standard General’s affiliate, Queen Casino & Entertainment, operates four retail casinos across three states: DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis, IL; the Queen of Baton Rouge and the Belle of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA; and the Casino Queen Marquette in Marquette, IA. With the addition of those properties, Bally’s will now operate 19 retail casinos across 11 states.

Bally’s is also developing a permanent retail casino and a hotel in Chicago’s River West neighborhood. It recently announced it had secured funding that will allow it to develop the casino and the hotel at the same time.