Offensive juggernauts clash when Paris Saint-Germain battles Barcelona in a key UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday afternoon on Paramount+. PSG are on a six-match winning streak, including a 3-1 win over Strasbourg on Saturday in French Ligue 1 play. Barcelona, meanwhile, have won 13 matches in a row, including a 5-2 thumping of Real Betis in Spanish LALIGA play on Saturday. The all-time series is tied with six matches won by each with four draws. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET from Parc des Princes in Paris. The latest PSG vs. Barcelona odds list Barcelona as the +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line, with PSG as the +150 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340, and the over/under for total goals is 4.5. Before locking in any PSG vs. Barcelona picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup and more. He ended the World Cup on an 11-5-1 run on soccer betting sites. Anyone who follows him at betting sites could be way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona from every angle and has locked in his picks and UEFA Champions League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Barcelona vs. PSG:

PSG vs. Barcelona 90-minute money line Barcelona +135, PSG +150, Draw +340 PSG vs. Barcelona over/under 4.5 goals PSG vs. Barcelona spread Barcelona -1.5 (+310) PSG vs. Barcelona United picks See picks at SportsLine PSG vs. Barcelona streaming Paramount+

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Top PSG vs. Barcelona predictions

After analyzing PSG vs. Barcelona, Eimer is going Over 4.5 goals on the best betting apps. Eimer knows both sides have been lighting up the scoreboard. PSG are averaging five goals per match in Champions League play, while Barcelona have nine goals in two Champions matches.

"I can't do anything other than bet on goals for this match and if we get a cagey 0-0 then I'm fine taking the hit," Eimer said. "This is the match I would recommend non-football fans to watch because we should see fireworks from start to finish." See which team to pick here.

How to make Barcelona vs. PSG picks

Eimer has broken down PSG vs. Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League from every possible angle and has locked in three best bets, including one that returns +145. He's sharing his PSG vs. Barcelona picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins PSG vs. Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in PSG vs. Barcelona have all the value, all from the proven soccer expert who nailed his World Cup picks, and find out.