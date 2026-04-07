La Liga rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid face off in the Champions League quarterfinal round with both clubs hoping to find European glory. Barcelona have not won this prestigious competition since 2015, which was also the last time the club made a UCL final. Atletico have made three finals in UCL history but lost them all.

Wednesday's kickoff from Camp Nou in Barcelona is set for 3 p.m. ET and sports fans can tune into all Champions League games live on Paramount+. Barcelona are -185 home favorites in the latest Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid odds at DraftKings while the visitors are +425 underdogs on the money line in regular time. The draw is priced at +380 and the total is 3.5 (Over -105, Under -120). Before you make a wager on Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid, you should take a look at SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer's best bets for the contest.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at top sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, April 8.

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid best bets

Barcelona money line and Over 2.5 goals (+100): 1u

Lamine Yamal anytime goal scorer (+110): 1u

Barcelona Over 6.5 shots on target (-125): 1u

Atletico's brutal 30-day run

This is a massive matchup between two La Liga sides who might be getting just a bit annoyed of playing against each other. These two clubs just clashed a few days ago in a La Liga matchup that saw Barcelona win 2-1 after Nicolas Gonzalez picked up a red card for Atleti in the first half. Even before the red card, Barcelona were all over Atleti with four big chances in the first 45 minutes alone.

While Atletico are a fantastic side, we're seeing fatigue get to them, and the strength of their schedule they're having to deal with is just too much. Atletico in the last month played Real Madrid and Barcelona. They'll now play Barcelona in UCL, Sevilla in league play, Barcelona again in UCL play and Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final. This run of games is continuing to drain this Atleti side, and now having to travel to Camp Nou, I'm expecting Barcelona to win once again.

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Barcelona's unbelievable attack

Barcelona are essentially the Bayern Munich of La Liga this season. They've played 30 matches and have picked up a massive 80 goals over those matches. They are absolutely stacked with offensive firepower. Lamine Yamal has 14 goals and nine assists. Ferran Torrres has picked up 12 goals and an assist. Robert Lewandowski is still firing away with 12 goals scored and one assists, while players like Dani Olmo and Raphina have also been contributing.

Under manager Hansi Flick, this is a team that puts their foot on the gas for 90 minutes. Barca will press and has plenty of experience playing against Atletico Madrid. I expect Barcelona to take advantage of this first leg and build up a goal lead at home.

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