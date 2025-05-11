Archrivals Barcelona and Real Madrid square off for the final El Clasico of the season on Sunday. The Blaugrana and Los Blancos are first and second, respectively, in the La Liga table, with Barcelona winning the reverse fixture 4-0 in October. These teams also squared off in the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey final, which Barcelona also won.

Kickoff from Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona is set for 10:15 a.m. ET. The hosts are -110 favorites (risk $100 to win $110) in the latest Barcelona vs. Real Madrid odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, while Real Madrid are +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Real Madrid vs. Barcelona picks, you need to see what soccer betting expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Sunday:

BTTS in the first half (+190)

Barcelona's 4-0 win against Real Madrid in October is the only clean sheet in the last seven El Clasico matchups. The Blaugrana have found the back of the net in every game across all competitions going back to a 1-0 loss to Leganes on Dec. 15. Meanwhile, Madrid have scored in the first half in each of their last two domestic matches. BTTS to hit in the first half is listed at +168 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Over 1.5 goals 1h (-110)

"If you look at the last 10 matches between these two teams over the last two years, over 2.5 goals has hit all 10 times," Eimer told SportsLine. "Plus, these teams are averaging over 4 goals per match with 42 goals scored between the two." The top two goal-scorers in the league will also be on the pitch on Sunday, as Robert Lewandowski (25) squares off against Kylian Mbappe (24). FanDuel Sportsbook lists this goal prop at -110 odds.

