Soccer fans have always looked forward to El Clasico, and those fans will be able to take in another edition of one of the greatest club rivalries in the sport when Barcelona and Real Madrid meet on Sunday, Oct. 25. Barcelona have not lost yet in LaLiga play as they hope to defend their 2025-26 title, while Real Madrid are trying to keep pace in the championship chase. Trade $25+ and receive $55 in trading bonus credits with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 ahead of Barcelona-Real Madrid:

Ahead of Sunday's match, we'll take a look at the latest Barcelona vs. Real Madrid odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times before giving out our best bets for the contest. Bet on soccer at DraftKings and get $200 in bonuses + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid best bets

Barcelona money line (-165)

Under 4.5 goals (-130)

Barcelona money line

Part of the lore in this rivalry is how even things have been between the two clubs. Real Madrid has 80 wins and Barcelona has 77 in LaLiga play, with 35 matches ending in a draw. However, the Catalan giants have won three of the last four matchups between the two teams in domestic action. After scoring 95 goals in LaLiga a season ago, Barcelona are once again on fire offensively with 39 goals through nine matches. Real Madrid's back line has only conceded nine times, but this is the best attack they'll face. Vinicius Junior won't be playing, which further hampers Los Blancos. Barcelona wins this match in 46% of SportsLine simulations.

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Under 4.5 goals

While Barcelona and Real Madrid are both capable of scoring goals, the SportsLine model has Under 4.5 goals hitting in a whopping 74% of simulations. Three of the last four matches have all finished below this total, though Barcelona did score four goals in one of those Unders. The last two matches have both gone Under, and while Barcelona have been scoring in bunches, Real Madrid should slow them down enough for there to be less than five goals overall.