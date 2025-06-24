Two of the most storied clubs in Europe will go head-to-head on American soil on Tuesday in the 2025 FIFA World Cup when Bayern Munich takes on Benfica. Bayern Munich won the German Bundesliga this season while Benfica finished second in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. These two clubs are incredibly familiar with one another having played each other in the UEFA Champions League in November and having played a total of seven matches against each other in the UCL since 2016. First place in Group C will also be on the line with Bayern Munich sitting on six points through two matches while Benfica has four points.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 3 p.m. ET. Bayern Munich are +105 favorites (risk $100 to win $105) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Bayern Munich vs. Benfica odds from DraftKings, while Benfica are +265 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Bayern Munich's Harry Kane is +120 to score a goal.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's top picks and soccer predictions for Bayern Munich vs. Benfica (odds subject to change):

Both teams to score (-122)

Benfica +0.5 (-135)

Bayern edged out a 1-0 victory when these two teams met in the UCL group stage in November, but these are two clubs loaded with attacking prowess and they've played a pretty wide-open tournament thus far. Both teams unloaded on Auckland City and then had hard-fought matchups with Boca Juniors, with Bayern edging out the Argentinian side 2-1 and Benfica drawing 2-2. Ultimately, Green sees a hard-fought battle between two European rivals and he's jumping on this price from FanDuel, where new users can also get $150 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 bet with this FanDuel promo code.

"It will be interesting to see what sort of starting XI Kompany opts for. Either way, Bayern should have enough attacking quality to score in this game," Green told SportsLine. "Meanwhile, Benfica scored five goals in the second half of their 6-0 win against Auckland City last week, which should boost their confidence. They've now scored eight goals in two games at this tournament, which bodes well for their chances of breaching Bayern's somewhat leaky defense."

Benfica +0.5 (-135)

Yes, Benfica was shut out by Bayern Munich in their UCL meeting, but that came during a stretch where the German side shut out seven opponents in a row across all competitions. That defense looked a bit more shaky from that point forward in the Champions League and then they weren't as dominant as you would expect against Boca Juniors. Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria has found the fountain of youth in America with Benfica, scoring three times in the first two matches of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 37-year-old is a football legend who has played for some of the world's biggest clubs and Green is expecting him to be an equalizer with Benfica likely to be the more motivated club since Bayern Munich is already through to the knockout rounds.

