Group D champion and Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo will battle European heavyweight Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday afternoon. Flamengo dominated Group D, finishing with two wins and a draw. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, breezed to two wins before resting players in a 1-0 loss to Benfica to finish second in Group C. This will be the first meeting between the sides.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is set for 4 p.m. ET. Bayern Munich are -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich odds, while Flamengo are +370 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others.

Here are Green's best bets for Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich on Sunday:

Bayern Munich to win (-130)

Bayern to win and over 2.5 goals (+140)

Harry Kane to score (+110)

Despite the loss to Benfica, the Bavarians have been explosive, having outscored their opponents 18-2 over the past five matches, going 4-1 over that span. Bayern Munich had four players who scored 11 or more goals during this past German Bundesliga season. Green is confident that trend continues.

"They dominated the Bundesliga last season, with 25 wins, seven draws and just two defeats from 34 games," Green told SportsLine. "(Manager Vincent) Kompany's men ended the league campaign on a nine-game unbeaten streak, and they flexed their muscles when beating Auckland City and Boca Juniors. The Bavarians dominated Benfica, with 73% of the possession, despite leaving their star players on the bench. They were unlucky to lose that game, but they should bounce back on Sunday."

Bayern Munich is listed at -135.

Bayern Munich dominated the German Bundesliga, averaging 2.9 goals per match and finished with a plus-67 goal differential this past season. Defensively, the Bavarians allowed fewer than one goal per match, giving up just 32 goals in 34 matches. Bayern Munich opened Club World Cup action with a 10-0 win over Auckland City before topping Boca Juniors 2-1.

"Flamengo are a good team, with quality players like Jorginho, Pedro, Gerson and Giorgian de Arrascaeta, but Bayern's squad is vastly superior," Green said. "With the big guns returning to the starting lineup, the Bavarians should get the job done this weekend."

Bayern to win and over 2.5 goals is priced at +145.

Harry Kane to score (+110)

Harry Kane has been a prolific scorer for the Bavarians. In 31 appearances during the regular season, he scored 26 goals, while adding eight assists on 113 shots, including 52 on target. In the 2-1 win over Boca Juniors in the Group Stage, he scored one goal and added an assist on four shots, including one on target. The expert is confident Kane continues to find the net on Sunday.

Harry Kane is listed at +100 to score.

Want more soccer picks for Sunday, June 29?

You've seen Martin Green's best bets for Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.