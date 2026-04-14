Bayern Munich are hoping to advance to the UEFA Champions League semifinal round for the second time in three years when the German giants host Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie. Bayern hold a 2-1 edge on aggregate but Real Madrid have a way of pulling off magic in this competition, including a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the 2023-24 semifinal second leg to advance to the final.

Kickoff from Allianz Arena in Munich is set for 3 p.m. ET and you can catch all the Champions League games live on Paramount+. Bayern Munich are -180 home favorites (wager $180 to win $100) on the money line in regular time while Real Madrid are +370 road underdogs (wager $100 to win $370) in the latest Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The draw is priced at +400 and the total comes in at 3.5 (Over -145, Under +115). You can see the latest Bayern vs. Real Madrid forecast from the SportsLine Projection Model here, but before making any wagers, you should check out what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is betting for this game.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at top sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid on Wednesday, April 15.

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid best bets

Real Madrid Over 4.5 Corners (-120): 1u

Real Madrid Over 5.5 Corners (+150): 1u

Michael Olise to assist (+160): 0.5u

Real Madrid's back against the wall

Bayern Munich did a fantastic job in the first leg picking up a massive 2-1 win in Madrid. While this was a massive victory, Real Madrid are not a club you want to have pressing for 90 minutes. This is a club that will fight tooth and nail for every second of this match and outside of Bayern, has one of the best attacks in the world. Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham will have their foot on the gas from the first whistle to the end. I'm expecting goals everywhere in this game but with the unique position of Real Madrid being behind in goals, we have a secret fun way to bet this game with corners. Real Madrid had six corners in the second half alone against Bayern Munich in the first leg, and that was only with 45 minutes of pressing. I'm going to ladder Madrid's corners in this fixture.

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Bayern Munich's front three

While Real Madrid's attack is terrifying in its own right, there is no better front three on the planet than Bayern Munich's. Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Luis Diaz have been virtually unstoppable this season. The team has picked up 139 goals this season across all competitions. Olise is coming close to breaking the Bundesliga assist record, while Kane is close to breaking the Bundesliga goal record.

This team doesn't park the bus and doesn't slow down. I'm going to be betting on Olise. He has 18 assists in Bundesliga play and six in UCL play already this season, and with a match that the books think will see FIVE goals, I have to bet on Olise on this one to assist once again.

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