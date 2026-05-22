Bayern Munich vs. Stuttgart prediction, odds: DFB-Pokal final best bets from top expert for Saturday, May 23

German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are looking for their first German Cup title in six years, but they'll need to get past defending champions VfB Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final Saturday in Berlin. Bayern ran away with the Bundesliga title, finishing 16 points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and 27 ahead of fourth-place Stuttgart.

The 35-time league champs haven't made the German Cup final since winning it for the 20th time in the COVID-disrupted 2019-20 edition. Stuttgart have won it four times, but last year's triumph sealed its first since 1997. Bayern Munich won 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen in last month's semifinals, while host Stuttgart defeated SC Freiburg 2-1 in extra time. Bayern are 12-2-1 in the past 15 meetings between the teams and won the most recent match 4-2 in Munich.

Kickoff for the DFB-Pokal final is set for 2 p.m. ET, at Olympiastadion in Berlin. Bayern are -310 favorites (wager $310 to win $100) in the latest Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Stuttgart are +600 (wager $100 to win $600) on the 90-minute money line. A draw is priced at +450 and the total for match goals is 3.5 (Over -140, Under +100).

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In soccer money line betting, only a draw wager pays out if there's no winner after 90 minutes, and there's also prop betting and parlay betting available. Before locking in your wagers for Saturday's German Cup final, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is betting for Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets and analysis for Bayern vs. Stuttgart in Saturday's DFB-Pokal final.

Bayern Munich vs. Stuttgart best bets

Bayern Munich -1.5 (-118): 1 unit

Bayern to win and both teams to score (+130): 0.5 units

Bayern Munich will complete a league and cup double if they beat Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final on Saturday.

The Bavarians were confirmed as German champions after cruising to a 4-2 victory over Stuttgart on April 19. They ultimately finished 16 points clear of their closest rivals at the top of the Bundesliga table, with a record haul of 122 goals.

Bayern lost 6-5 to PSG on aggregate in the Champions League semifinals, but they can still end the campaign with another piece of silverware. They are the heavy favorites to beat Stuttgart in the final on Saturday, and they should have far too much firepower for Sebastian Hoeneß's men to handle.

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Kane and Olise lead Bayern to glory

Bayern Munich warmed up for this game by thumping Koln 5-1 on Saturday. Harry Kane had a hat trick, taking his tally to 58 goals for the season. The England captain will finish well clear of rivals Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland in the race for the European Golden Shoe. He has scored 1.15 goals per game this season, including seven goals in five DFB-Pokal appearances.

Playmaker Michael Olise was named Bundesliga Player of the Season after scoring 15 goals and providing 19 assists. Olise, Kane, Luis Díaz, Jamal Musiala, and Lennart Karl are all superb in attack, and facing Bayern can be a terrifying prospect. The defense is undoubtedly their Achilles' heel, evidenced when they conceded six goals in two games against PSG. They also conceded more than a goal per game in the Bundesliga, but they've easily outgunned most of their opponents this season.

It doesn't really matter if you let in one or two goals per game when you have Olise, Kane, Diaz, et al. wreaking havoc in attack. Those players will be disappointed to miss out on the Champions League, but they'll be fired up for this DFB-Pokal final.

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A major test for the reigning champions

This will be Bayern's first appearance in the DFB-Pokal final since 2020, when they beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2. They have won the competition a record 20 times, but it hasn't been a major priority in recent years.

Last season, Stuttgart beat third-division team Arminia Bielefeld 4-2 in the DFB-Pokal final. It was a great achievement for the club as it was their first trophy since 2007, but they didn't face many elite opponents en route to victory. They faced Preußen Münster, Kaiserslauten, Jahn Regensburg, Augsburg, RB Leipzig, and Arminia. Most of those clubs play in the lower leagues, and RB Leipzig are the only decent team they had to beat.

Stuttgart will face a much sterner test of their mettle on Saturday. Bayern have won their last five games against Stuttgart by a combined 18-4 scoreline. The Bavarians beat Stuttgart 5-0 on the road in December, followed by that 4-2 victory in Munich on April 19. Those games highlighted the gulf in quality between these teams.

Stuttgart finished fourth in the Bundesliga, with 18 wins, eight draws and eight defeats from 34 games. They also scored 71 times, making them the second-highest scoring team in the Bundesliga, although they were well short of Bayern's 122-goal haul. However, they finished 27 points behind Bayern. They don't travel well either -- six wins, five draws and six defeats from 17 away games -- which doesn't bode well for a trip to Berlin to face Bayern Munich in the final.

Stuttgart could certainly find the back of the net in this game, but they're likely to be outgunned by this rampant Bayern attack.

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