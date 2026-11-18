The Baylor Bears will look to get back on track when they take on the visiting Jackson State Tigers in non-conference college basketball action on Wednesday. Jackson State is coming off a 76-72 win over Winthrop on Saturday, while Baylor dropped a 75-72 decision to Texas on Sunday. The Tigers (2-3), who finished tied for fourth at 10-8 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and 12-21 overall last season, are 6-18 on the road since the start of 2025-26. The Bears (3-1), who tied for 13th in the Big 12 at 6-12 and were 17-17 overall last year, are 3-0 on their home court. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas, is at noon ET. Baylor is a 34.5-point favorite in the latest Jackson State vs. Baylor odds, while the over/under is 155.5. Before making any Jackson State vs. Baylor picks, check out the Jackson State vs. Baylor predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 29-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jackson State vs. Baylor and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Baylor vs. Jackson State:

Jackson State vs. Baylor spread: Baylor -34.5 Jackson State vs. Baylor over/under: 154.5 points Jackson State vs. Baylor money line: N/A Jackson State vs. Baylor picks: See picks at SportsLine Jackson State vs. Baylor streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

Top Baylor vs. Jackson State predictions

After evaluating Jackson State vs. Baylor from every angle, the model is going Under on the total (155.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Under has hit in four of the last seven Jackson State games. It also hit in six of the last 10 Baylor games. The Bears are allowing 63.5 points per game this season, while the Tigers are giving up 83.

The model projects three Jackson State players to reach double-figure scoring, with Mike Williams projected to score 14.7 points on average. It says five Baylor players will score at least 10 points, led by Kayden Mingo, who will score nearly 16.

The Under is the play as it hits 51% of the time, bringing value at these odds. See the Jackson State vs. Baylor spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Jackson State vs. Baylor picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Jackson State vs. Baylor, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jackson State vs. Baylor spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



