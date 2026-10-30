The Baylor Bears battle the Central Florida Knights in a key Big 12 Conference matchup on Friday night. Baylor is coming off a 25-24 loss at Kansas on Saturday, while UCF earned a controversial 39-31 overtime win over BYU that same day. The Bears (4-3, 2-2 Big 12), who are tied with UCF, Cincinnati and Arizona State for seventh in the conference, are 1-1 on the road this season. The Knights (4-3, 2-2 Big 12), who have lost two of three, are 4-0 on their home field in 2026. Baylor leads the all-time series 2-1, including a 30-3 win last year. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, Fla. The Bears are 1.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 48.5 in the latest Baylor vs. UCF odds. Before making any UCF vs. Baylor picks, check out the Baylor vs. UCF predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Baylor vs. UCF odds

Baylor vs. UCF spread Baylor -1.5 Baylor vs. UCF over/under 48.5 points Baylor vs. UCF money line Baylor -130, UCF +110 Baylor vs. UCF picks See picks at SportsLine Baylor vs. UCF streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Baylor vs. Central Florida predictions

After simulating Baylor vs. UCF 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 48.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in two of the three all-time head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Over is also 6-4 in the past 10 Central Florida matchups. Both teams can put up points. Central Florida is averaging 32.7 points per game this season. Baylor, meanwhile, averages 29.1.

The model projects that Baylor quarterback D.J. Lagway throws for more than 260 yards and two touchdowns. UCF quarterback Keyone Jenkins is expected to throw for over 210 yards and two scores.

The computer is calling for 54 combined points as the Over is the value side 63% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make UCF vs. Baylor picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Baylor vs. UCF, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 68-59 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.