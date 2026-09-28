The Week 3 NFL schedule concludes with the Chicago Bears hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Chicago is 1-1 on the season and will be without starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring), leaving backup Case Keenum to start in his absence. Meanwhile, the Eagles are off to a 2-0 start but are still trying to find their way offensively in new coordinator Sean Mannion's system. The latest Bears vs. Eagles odds list Philadelphia as the 3.5-point favorite on the road, and the over/under is 42 points. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Eagles vs. Bears is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago. The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Chicago vs. Philadelphia 10,000 times, and SportsLine's team of NFL experts has analyzed Bears vs. Eagles from multiple angles. Below are two best bets, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Monday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Bears vs. Eagles betting preview

The Bears and Eagles were both playoff teams a season ago, and they also went head-to-head during the regular season. On Black Friday, the Bears went to Lincoln Financial Field and piled up 281 rushing yards in an impressive 24-15 win. Chicago may be similarly dependent on the running game this time around, with Williams out and Keenum inserted into the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are coming off a come-from-behind 24-20 win over the Titans last week and also narrowly defeated the Commanders 24-22 in Week 1. Dallas Goedert (knee) will miss Monday's matchup, but the Eagles avoided disaster with DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, and Jalen Carter all cleared to play after navigating minor injuries during the week. Prior to Chicago's win in Philadelphia last season, the Eagles had won six in a row over the Bears. Claim $250 in bonus bets with a $5 bet at FanDuel here:

Rams vs. Broncos picks, best bets

Eagles -3.5 (-106)

Under 42 points (-107)

Eagles -3.5 (-106)

"Prime time road chalk! What could go wrong?!!? Honestly, the only thing that could go wrong here is Ben Johnson magically manufacturing 17+ points for this Chicago offense with either a banged-up Tyler Bagent or a 38-year-old Case Keenum," SportsLine NFL expert Will Brinson said. "I don't think the Eagles are anything remotely close to a juggernaut on offense, but defensively they're elite. The Eagles really, really should score 21 points at bare minimum here against a Bears defense that can't stop anyone without hefty wind and rain conditions in play. So to cover this, in my mind, the Bears need to score 17 points. I think Ben Johnson is a genius but without Caleb Williams I don't see that happening so we back the Eagles." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets when wagering on Bears vs. Eagles:

Under 42 points (-107)

"The Eagles have shown me nothing through two weeks on offense with 318 and 341 yards, respectively, against the Commanders and Titans. And inside those numbers, 79 yards and 65 yards were their last drives of each game, when they needed to score," SportsLine NFL expert David Bearman said. "The first 3.5 quarters were awful. Remove those two drives, and the Eagles produced 34 points on 17 possessions, while losing 12.2 expected points on their 106 rushes/dropbacks. As for those record setting Bears, the drop off from 59 points to 3 points was stark. They finished with fewer than 300 yards and averaged 4.2 yards per play, a far cry from 7.7 in Week 1. Chicago's running game produced -9.3 EPA. Caleb Williams' status is up in the air, and you shouldn't be scared of Tyson Bagent." Bet on Eagles vs. Bears at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets with a $5 bet: