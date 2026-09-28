The Philadelphia Eagles look to stay unbeaten when they battle the Chicago Bears on 'Monday Night Football.' Chicago has ruled out starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring). Philadelphia (2-0) is coming off a 24-20 win over Tennessee, while the Bears (1-1) dropped a 9-3 decision to Minnesota in Week 2. Fourteenth-year veteran Case Keenum will reportedly start at quarterback for Chicago, even though Tyson Bagent (consussion) will be available. Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) is inactive, though Saquon Barkley (stinger) and DeVonta Smith (hamstring) are active. Veteran Zach Ertz, who last played for the Eagles in 2021, has been elevated from the practice squad to help fill in for Goedert. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago. The latest Bears vs. Eagles odds have Philadelphia as a 3.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before making any Eagles vs. Bears picks or 'Monday Night Football' predictions, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Eagles vs. Bears. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Bears spread Philadelphia -3.5 Eagles vs. Bears over/under 42.5 points Eagles vs. Bears money line Philadelphia -199, Chicago +166 Eagles vs. Bears picks See picks at SportsLine Eagles vs. Bears streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Eagles vs. Bears predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Eagles vs. Bears, the model is going Under 42.5 points (-111) at betting apps. With the Eagles offense underperforming against Tennessee and Chicago being without its prolific passer, offense could be limited. The Under has also hit in each of the last five meetings between the teams, including in Chicago's 24-15 win at Philadelphia last November. The Under hit in six of the Eagles' last 10 games and in five of the Bears' last eight.

Keenum has not played in a regular season game since 2023, when he was with the Houston Texans. He has a career 62.3 completion percentage with 79 touchdowns and 51 interceptions. Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to the comeback win over the Titans, completing 26 of 37 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He was also picked off twice. The model projects 41 combined points, giving value to the Under in 54% of simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Monday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Bears vs. Eagles, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Bears spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.