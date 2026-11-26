First place in the NFC North will be on the line when the Chicago Bears battle the Detroit Lions in the first matchup on the 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule. Chicago is coming off a 21-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, while Detroit topped Tampa Bay 31-21. The Bears (8-2), who won the division a year ago and have won five straight, are 3-1 on the road this season. The Lions (8-2), who have won six in a row, are 6-0 on their home field. This is the first ever Thanksgiving NFL game in which both teams enter in on win streaks of five-plus games. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams are 6-4 against the spread this season. The latest Bears vs. Lions odds have Chicago as a 1.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 55.5, matching the highest over/under line in the NFL all season. Before making any Bears vs. Lions picks, be sure to see the Bears vs. Lions predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Bears vs. Lions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Lions spread Bears -1.5 Bears vs. Lions over/under 55.5 points Bears vs. Lions money line Bears -118, Lions +105 Bears vs. Lions picks See picks at SportsLine Bears vs. Lions streaming Paramount+

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Top Bears vs. Lions predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Bears vs. Lions, the model is going Under 55.5 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings, including three of the last five played in Detroit. The Under has also hit in five of the last nine Chicago games, and in four of the last five Lions games. Both defenses have played well this season. Chicago is is sixth in points allowed at 19.7 per game, while Detroit is tied for 14th at 22.0.

Quarterback Caleb Williams leads the Bears' offense, completing 68.3% of his passes for 1,727 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. Running back D'Andre Swift powers the ground attack, carrying 168 times for 627 yards (3.7 average) and 10 touchdowns. Detroit, meanwhile, is paced by quarterback Jared Goff. In 10 games, he has completed 67.8% of his passes for 2,716 yards and 20 touchdowns with four interceptions. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has 1,098 yards rushing on 222 carries (4.9 average) and 13 touchdowns in 10 games.

The model projects 53 combined points as the Under hits 57% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Bears vs. Lions picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Bears vs. Lions, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Lions spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.