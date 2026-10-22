The Chicago Bears will aim for their fourth win in five games when they face the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Chicago is coming off a 31-23 win at Atlanta, while New England is riding a three-game winning streak after beating the Jets last week. The Bears are 3-point home favorites in the Bears vs. Patriots odds, with the over/under at 50.5. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Bears vs. Patriots is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed TNF and revealed their Patriots vs. Bears prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Thursday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Bears vs. Patriots betting preview

This game features a matchup of top-three picks from the 2024 NFL Draft, as No. 1 pick Caleb Williams (Bears) faces No. 3 pick Drake Maye (Patriots). Maye leads the NFL in completion percentage and passing touchdowns on throws of at least 15 air yards in the past two seasons. Williams returned last week in a win over Atlanta after missing the previous three games due to a hamstring injury.

The Bears have started 4-2 or better in three consecutive seasons for the second time in the Super Bowl era. New England is on a three-game winning streak, averaging 33.3 points per game during that stretch. The Patriots are a league-best 9-2 on the road since 2025, while Chicago is 8-3 at home since 2025. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Bears vs. Patriots picks, best bets

Bears -3

Demario Douglas Over 34.5 receiving yards



Bears -3



"One team out-and-out celebrated its Sunday win. For the other, victory was bittersweet. Chicago dominated Atlanta for three-plus quarters as QB Caleb Williams showed no rust from his three-week layoff with a hamstring injury," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "The Bears exited the game in reasonably good health. Not so for New England with its W over the Jets. Three ailing offensive linemen called it a day early, and the short week makes their return iffy. There is no doubt about WR Romeo Doubs, who landed on injured reserve. While Pats QB Drake Maye made a run at MVP last season, Williams should be in the hunt this year if he stays off the sideline." Bet on Patriots vs. Bears at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Demario Douglas Over 34.5 receiving yards

"The Patriots are down another receiver with Romeo Doubs being sent to IR, and Douglas was the player who stepped up most in his absence last week, hitting season highs in receptions, yards and targets," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "I don't think the books have adjusted his line high enough with Doubs sidelined, as the Bears are 31st in the league in yards per pass play allowed, though the overall volume their defense sees is low thanks to how well they control the ball. With Drake Maye back to playing at a high level, he might be able to cash this on one play, as Douglas has a 35-yard catch in three of his last four games." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Thursday Night Football: