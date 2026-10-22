An interconference matchup kicks off NFL Week 7 as the New England Patriots visit the Chicago Bears on 'Thursday Night Football.' Your NFL SGP for this contest could include a number of different options from spread picks to over/under predictions to Patriots vs. Bears props. Caleb Williams and Drake Maye share being a part of the 2024 draft class, and they also share the same NFL player prop of 1.5 passing touchdowns. Maye being held under that bar would return -118, while Williams going under is a plus-money NFL prop at +108. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Several pass catchers will try to help both QBs hit the Overs, instead, including A.J. Brown, Hunter Henry, Luther Burden and Colston Loveland. They all have intriguing 'TNF' prop lines as well, as one could string together those NFL bets along with ones involving the quarterbacks into a potentially lucrative 'Thursday Night Football' same-game parlay. Before locking in any Patriots vs. Bears picks for your NFL SGP, be sure to see the Bears vs. Patriots prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Patriots vs. Bears on 'Thursday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for New England vs. Chicago here. Trade the NFL at Polymarket here:

Top 'Thursday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Bears vs. Patriots and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Chicago wideout Rome Odunze goes over 3.5 receptions (+116) in a 4.5-star prop. Odunze has hit the Over with his receptions prop in five straight games, and playing at home is a boost for his stock. Odunze's enjoyed home cooking as of late as he's averaged 4.2 catches for 64 yards over his last five home games, compared to 2.4 grabs for 36 yards over his last five road contests.

New England boasts the No. 8 run defense but is middle-of-the-pack in stopping the pass, as Chicago should lean on the latter. The Patriots have already allowed eight different wide receivers to go over 3.5 receptions across their six games, including at least one in every week. Odunze is forecasted to have 3.9 receptions, on average, making this a 'TNF' prop to consider for your NFL SGP. See which other Patriots vs. Bears same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Bears vs. Patriots SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has another 11 NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better, five of which have a 4.5-star rating. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target for Patriots vs. Bears? Visit SportsLine now to see the 'Thursday Night Football' SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model, and find out.