The Chicago Bears will eye their fifth consecutive win when they take on the visiting New Orleans Saints in a key NFC matchup on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans is coming off a 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, while Chicago had its bye following a 27-24 win over Tampa Bay on Nov. 8. The Saints (3-6), who are tied for second in the NFC South, are 2-1 on the road this season. The Bears (7-2), who are tied for the lead in the NFC North, are 4-1 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago. The latest Saints vs. Bears odds have Chicago as an 11.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before making any Saints vs. Bears picks, be sure to see the Saints vs. Bears predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Saints vs. Bears. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Saints:

Saints vs. Bears spread Bears -11.5 Saints vs. Bears over/under 48.5 points Saints vs. Bears money line Bears -625, Saints +520 Saints vs. Bears picks See picks at SportsLine Saints vs. Bears streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Saints vs. Bears predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Saints vs. Bears, the model is going Over 48.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in four of the past seven New Orleans games. It has hit in each of the last four Chicago contests. The Over is also 2-0 in Chicago games when the line is above 48, and is 4-2 in Bears games against teams averaging between 21 to 25 points per game.

Quarterback Tyler Shough leads the Saints' offensive attack. In nine starts, he is completing 66.8% of his passes for 2,173 yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing and has carried 40 times for 187 yards and two scores. Chicago, meanwhile, has been powered by quarterback Caleb Williams. He is completing 68.7% of his passes for 1,546 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions. D'Andre Swift leads the Chicago ground attack, carrying 155 times for 576 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The model projects 52 combined points as the Over hits 57% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Saints vs. Bears picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Saints vs. Bears, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Bears spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.