The Chicago Bears take on the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in a key NFC matchup on 'Monday Night Football.' Chicago is coming off a 30-24 win over the New England Patriots on Oct. 22, while Seattle defeated Kansas City 20-3 in Week 7. The Bears (5-2), who are second in the NFC North, are 2-1 on the road this season. The Seahawks (4-3), who are second in the NFC West, are 3-1 on their home field in 2026. Chicago running back Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) and Seattle offensive tackle Charles Cross (ankle) are among the players ruled out. Seattle running back Jadarian Price (chest) has been reinstated from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle. The latest Seahawks vs. Bears odds have Seattle as a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is active for Chicago after being traded from the Titans last Thursday. Before making any Bears vs. Seahawks picks, be sure to see the 'Monday Night Football' predictions' from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Bears vs. Seahawks. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Seahawks spread Seahawks -3 Bears vs. Seahawks over/under 46.5 points Bears vs. Seahawks money line Seahawks -170, Bears +150 Bears vs. Seahawks picks See picks at SportsLine Bears vs. Seahawks streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Bears vs. Seahawks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Bears vs. Seahawks, the model is going Over 46.5 points (-108) at betting apps. The Over has hit in seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups, including the teams combining for 49 points in their last meeting in Seattle on Dec. 26, 2021. The Over has also hit in each of the past two Chicago games. It is 3-1 in games after an eight-day or more layoff.

Quarterback Caleb Williams powers the Bears' attack. In four starts this season, he has completed 71% of his passes for 1,020 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. Chicago is eighth in the league in points scored with 25.7. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are led by quarterback Sam Darnold. In six starts, he is completing 62.1% of his passes for 1,290 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been picked off eight times. Seattle is averaging 24 points per game, 13th-best in the NFL.

The model projects 49 combined points as the Over hits 52% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Monday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Bears vs. Seahawks, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Seahawks spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.