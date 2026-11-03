The final chance to make a Week 8 NFL SGP comes on 'Monday Night Football' as the Chicago Bears travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks (-3.5, 46.5) at 8:15 p.m. ET in a clash of NFC contenders. Chicago has the No. 3 offense in the NFL and has scored at least 30 points in every game quarterback Caleb Williams has been healthy. Seattle will counter that offensive success with the league's top-ranked defense, making for some tough calls for 'Monday Night Football' player props. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Among the most-bet 'MNF' prop lines, William's passing yardage line is 224.5, with Sam Darnold's at 238.5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads all pass catchers with a prop line of 99.5 receiving yards, while D'Andre Swift has the highest rushing yardage line at 59.5. Before locking in any Bears vs. Seahawks picks for 'Monday Night Football' SGPs, be sure to see the Seahawks vs. Bears prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Bears vs. Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can see the AI prop predictions for Seattle vs. Chicago right here to help build same-game parlays. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Top 'Monday Night Football' SGP picks

After evaluating the 49ers vs. Commanders lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI projects that Chicago wide receiver Luther Burden III goes Over 4.5 recptions (+118).

Burden has at least four receptions in every game but one this season, so his baseline puts him extremely close to this number. He's cleared this line three times, including logging games with seven and eight receptions already.

He's coming off a big 4-130-1 receiving line in Week 7, and that big-play ability is a reason that Williams will likely be looking his way against a tough Seattle defense. In total, he's cleared his receiving line in six of the past seven games where the Bears have been underdogs.

SportsLine AI projects 5.6 receptions for Burden, giving this pick a confidence rating of 4.5 out of 5. See which other MNF same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Bears vs. Seahawks SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has several more highly-rated NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better, including a 4.5-star prop it says is nearly 50 yards off. You can only see the AI 'Monday Night Football' NFL same-game parlay at SportsLine.

What are the AI's top same-game parlay picks you should target in Seahawks vs. Bears? Visit SportsLine now to see the 'Monday Night Football' SGP from the SportsLine machine-learning AI, and find out.