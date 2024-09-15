Bears-Texans bet365 promo code: CBSBET365 for two welcome options

New users can choose between two sign-up offers at bet365 ahead of Sunday Night Football between Houston and Chicago.

Both the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears opened their respective seasons with wins in Week 1. However, only one of these teams will improve to 2-0 as they’re set to meet on Sunday Night Football in Houston.

Despite the Bears earning a victory, they did not score an offensive touchdown in their season opener. No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams completed less than half his passes and threw for under 100 yards in his debut. It’s hard to see him having a repeat of that performance. On the other side, C.J. Stroud picked up where he left off last season, throwing for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns in a victory over the Colts.

If you’re looking to bet on the Sunday Night game, consider bet365. New users who create an account can choose between two unique sign-up offers.

Chicago Bears Houston Texans Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Moneyline +235 -290 Total Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)

Explaining the bet365 promo

Bet365 is one of the rare sportsbooks that allows its new users to pick between two different sign-up promotions. Simply sign up with bet365 promo code CBSBET365 and get the choice between the following two offers:

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets

Up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first wager doesn’t win

The first promotion is a simple bet-and-get promotion. Deposit $10, wager $5 on any market and receive $200 in bonus bets to wager on any game over the next week. For example, users can bet $5 on the Bears-Texans game. They will then receive $200 in bonus bets that can be used to bet the NFL, college football or baseball over the next week.

If you choose to go with the second promotion, you will have some first-bet insurance and a safety net on your first bet. If your first bet loses, you will receive a bonus bet equal to the amount of your stake, up to $1,000. For example, if you bet $770 on the game to go over the total, you will receive $770 in bonus bets if the teams combine to score 45 points or fewer.

By allowing users to choose between multiple promotions, users can choose the offer that best suits their needs. Some are looking to hit a home run with their first bet, so the first bet safety net and insurance might be more appealing. Others would prefer to keep their initial investment low, so the bet-and-get promotion would work for them.

bet365 new user promo terms and conditions

While bet365 offers two different welcome promotions, many of the terms and conditions apply to both. You can only choose one of these options; selecting one will remove the other from your account. To claim the promotion, you must make a minimum deposit of $10 and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account. Both promotions apply to your first bet, so be aware that the minimum bet for the bet-and-get promotion is $5, while the safety net promo has a cap of $1,000.

Note that cashing out, partially cashing out, or editing your original bet will void the promotion. Bonus bets issued are non-withdrawable, and only the winnings from these bonus bets will be added to your cash balance; the stake of the bonus bet is not included. Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited to your account.

bet365 betting markets

Bet365 is best known for its wide variety of bet offerings across many sports, including betting on the NFL. One of the main reasons the NFL is the most popular sport to bet on in the United States is due to the many different betting options posted for every single game. Bet365 delivers in that regard as well.

The most common ways to bet on the NFL are the spread, total and moneyline. If users want to stick to the classics, that’s no problem at bet365. However, users can also get creative by betting other markets such as player props, player touchdowns, game props, team props and same-game parlays.

Gambling responsibly with bet365

Bet365 is dedicated to offering tools to support responsible gambling. While sports betting can be an enjoyable form of entertainment when done properly, it can quickly become problematic if not approached with care. To help manage this, bet365 provides a range of features for users.

Users can set limits on their deposits, wagers, and time spent on the app, and they receive regular activity reports. If these measures aren’t sufficient, bet365 also allows users to initiate a timeout or even self-exclude from the sportsbook entirely.

Betting Bears vs. Texans at bet365

Bet365 allows new users to choose which sign-up offer better suits their needs. Users can choose between a bet-and-get promotion or a first bet safety net promotion. Both have their pros and cons, but at least users can choose which one they want to apply. Bet365 is one of the few sportsbooks that allows users the choice.