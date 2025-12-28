The Chicago Bears have clinched the NFC North division title but they can potentially land the No. 1 seed in the conference in Ben Johnson's first season at the helm when they head into Santa Clara on Sunday Night Football in Week 17 for a clash with the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are also in pursuit of the No. 1 seed, making this one of the most important contests of Week 17. The Bears bring former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams into this matchup while the 49ers roll with Brock Purdy, who was taken with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. How should bettors approach these quarterbacks on opposite ends of the draft spectrum when looking at NFL player props?

We break down the best Williams and Purdy player props for SNF Week 17 with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. For a full game forecast for Bears vs. 49ers and more NFL player prop recommendations, visit SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Caleb Williams: 221.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Brock Purdy: 254.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Top pick: Caleb Williams Under 221.5 passing yards (5 stars)

The model has Williams at 183.3 yards through the air, and the second-year quarterback has thrown for under 200 yards in three of his last six games. However, he's aired it out more over the last two contests and faces a 49ers defense which ranks 24th in passing yards allowed per game.

Passing attempts props

Caleb Williams: 32.5 (Over -121, Under -106)

Brock Purdy: 32.5 (Over -105, Under -122)

Top pick: Caleb Williams Under 32.5 pass attempts (4 stars)

Williams has thrown the ball 33 or more times in nine games this season, including three of the last four. However, the model has him at just 30.1 attempts on Sunday Night Football, even though he's got a favorable matchup against San Francisco's pass defense.

Passing touchdowns props

Caleb Williams: 1.5 (Over -117, Under -109)

Brock Purdy: 1.5 (Over -220, Under +170)

Top pick: Brock Purdy Over 1.5 passing TDs (3.5 stars)

Williams Under 1.5 passing touchdowns is getting a 4-star rating from the model but we'll feature Purdy here given his recent surge. He's thrown eight touchdowns over his last two games, highlighted by a five-touchdown showing on Monday Night Football in Week 16. The Bears have improved as a defensive unit over the course of the year but are still a league-average side against the pass.