The stakes are high in primetime in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season when the Chicago Bears visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The Bears have already clinched a playoff berth but could still get the No. 1 seed if they were to win out and have other results go in their favor. The 49ers are also in the mix for the No. 1 seed, making this a massive showdown for both sides. We'll see two electric running backs on Sunday in this game with D'Andre Swift headlining a Bears rushing attack which ranks second in the league, while the 49ers will lean on all-around star Christian McCaffrey.

Here's a look at the best NFL player props for Swift and McCaffrey on Sunday Night Football with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. Head to SportsLine for a full game forecast for Bears vs. 49ers and more player prop recommendations.

Rushing yards props

D'Andre Swift: 59.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Christian McCaffrey: 68.5 (Over -114, Under -110)

Top pick: Christian McCaffrey Over 68.5 rushing yards (3.5 stars)

The model has CMC at 72.1 yards on the ground, which would put him just past this number. McCaffrey could become the only player to achieve a 1,000-yard rushing and 1,000-yard receiving season twice, as he's already achieved the feat once back in 2019. He was struggling to be efficient over the last few games but is coming off a 117-yard showing against the Colts where he averaged 5.6 yards per carry.

Rushing attempts props

D'Andre Swift: 12.5 (Over -134, Under +105)

Christian McCaffrey: 17.5 (Over -128, Under +100)

Top pick: D'Andre Swift Over 12.5 carries (4.5 stars)

Swift is expected to carry the ball 16.6 times per the model, and that might be a good bet considering the Bears are putting up 152.1 yards per game on the ground. Swift will be rotated in with Kyle Monangai, but the veteran is still the lead back. Swift has seen 14 or more carries in seven games this season.