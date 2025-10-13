The No. 1 and 2 overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft face off for the second time when Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears visit Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 6. Daniels had a magical rookie season, leading Washington to the playoffs thanks in large part to many last-second heroics. That includes last year's Hail Mary touchdown pass to beat Williams and the Bears. Can Williams get revenge this time around?

There's no shortage of NFL player props for these two quarterbacks at top sportsbooks.

We'll be using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to look at Williams and Daniels player props for Monday Night Football.

Passing yards props

Caleb Williams: 236.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Jayden Daniels: 218.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Top pick: Caleb Williams Over 236.5 passing yards (4 stars)

The model projects Williams to pass for 258.4 yards against the Commanders for an Over on his passing yards prop. He's cleared this line just once in 2025 and did so just five times as a rookie last year.

Passing TDs props

Caleb Williams: 1.5 (Over -110, Under -116)

Jayden Daniels: 1.5 (Over -103, Under -124)

Top Pick: Jayden Daniels Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (4 stars)

Daniels returned from injury last week after missing two weeks with a knee injury, leading Washington to a win over the Chargers. The model projects Daniels to pass for two scores on Monday, something he's done once in 2025 and did eight times in 2024.

Pass attempts props

Caleb Williams: 31.5 (Over -125, Under -102)

Jayden Daniels: 29.5 (Over -126, Under -101)

Top pick: Caleb Williams Over 31.5 pass attempts (4 stars)

Williams is projected to throw the ball 35.6 times on Monday for an Over here. He's cleared 31.5 twice in 2025, and he went Over 31.5 six times as a rookie in 2024.

Pass completions props

Caleb Williams: 19.5 (Over -134, Under +105)

Jayden Daniels: 19.5 (Over -123, Under -104)

Top pick: Caleb Williams Over 19.5 completions (4 stars)

The model is projecting 22.8 completions for Williams here. He had at least 20 completions in 10 starts last year as a rookie, and he's gone Over 19.5 completions twice in 2025.