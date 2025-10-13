The first and second overall picks from the 2024 NFL Draft do battle for the second time in their young NFL careers on Monday Night Football when Caleb Williams leads the Chicago Bears against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. Daniels got the better end of this matchup last year thanks to a Hail Mary, but can Williams and Co. get the win this year? Both sides have dynamic talent at receiver, with fellow 2024 first-round pick Rome Odunze having 296 yards and four touchdowns in four games for Chicago. Washington will again be without No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin for Monday, but former San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel has gotten off to a stellar start with the Commanders with 346 total yards and four combined touchdowns.

We dive into the best NFL player props for Odunze and Samuel for Week 6 with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We'll also share prop recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which grades NFL player props on a 5-star scale after simulating every NFL game 10,000 times. The model also has a game forecast for Bears vs. Commanders along with its player prop grades.

Receiving yards props

Rome Odunze: 67.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Deebo Samuel: 59.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Top pick: Rome Odunze Over 67.5 receiving yards (4 stars)

Odunze appears to have passed DJ Moore as Chicago's No. 1 receiver, at least in the early stages of 2025. Odunze is projected to have another big game by the SportsLine model as it projects him to have 78 receiving yards on Monday. Odunze has cleared 67.5 receiving yards in two of his four games played in 2025, including his last game played against the Raiders. And for those looking at other wagers, Odunze has caught at least one touchdown pass in all four Bears games this year, making him an intriguing anytime touchdown scorer option.

Receptions props

Rome Odunze: 4.5 (Over -133, Under +105)

Deebo Samuel: 5.5 (Over -142 Under +111)

Top pick: Deebo Samuel Under 5.5 receptions (3 stars)

The model is fading Samuel in this matchup, even with McLaurin out. It's projecting 4.2 receptions for the veteran receiver for 43 receiving yards. Samuel has gone Over 5.5 receptions in all but one game this year, and he has 14 receptions on 17 targets in the two games McLaurin has missed. Chicago ranks 17th in passing yards allowed per game this year.