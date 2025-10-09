The Chicago Bears (2-2) will visit the Washington Commanders (3-2) on Monday Night Football in Week 6. The Bears are coming off their bye, but have won their last two games. In Week 4, Chicago went on the road and beat the Las Vegas Raiders 25-24. Last weekend, the Commanders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-10.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Maryland. The Commanders are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Bears vs. Commanders odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. The Commanders are -225 money line favorites, while the Bears are +185 underdogs.

Now, the model has zoned in on Bears vs. Commanders. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Commanders:

Bears vs. Commanders spread Washington -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bears vs. Commanders over/under 49.5 points Bears vs. Commanders money line Washington -225, Chicago +185



Commanders -4.5

Over 49.5 points

The Commanders had Jayden Daniels return to the lineup last week, giving them a boost. Washington is 2-0 ATS as the home team and 2-0 ATS as the home favorite. The Bears have started to find a groove, but head into tilt 1-2 ATS in conference games this campaign. The model expects this trend to carry on in this outing and has the Commanders covering the spread in 58% of simulations.

Washington is currently 13th in the league in total offense (349) and eighth in scoring offense (26.8). In three games, quarterback Jayden Daniels has thrown for 664 passing yards with four passing scores. On the ground, Jacory Croskey-Merritt compiled 283 rushing yards and tied for the fourth most rushing touchdowns (4) thus far. The Bears, however, are 11th in points per game (25.3). Quarterback Caleb Williams has 927 passing yards and is tied for ninth in passing touchdowns (9). The Over hits in 55% of simulations, according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

