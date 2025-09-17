The Chicago Bears had hoped for a quick turnaround with former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on board as head coach to tutor former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams this season. However, a Week 1 collapse against the Vikings was followed by a 52-21 beating at the hands of the Lions and now they'll host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Dallas survived several haymakers from Russell Wilson and the Giants to score a 40-37 win in overtime last week and Dak Prescott will be eager to take on a Bears defense that gave up 511 yards of offense last week.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Cowboys are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Bears vs. Cowboys odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Chicago's over/under for total team points is 24.5, while Dallas' is 25.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. Bears picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Bears vs. Cowboys spread Cowboys -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bears vs. Cowboys over/under 50.5 points Bears vs. Cowboys money line Dallas -115, Chicago -105



The Chicago defense played a half of inspired football against the Vikings in Week 1, but it's been downhill from there and last week's disaster eliminated any room for optimism about a better performance from Caleb Williams. The Bears weren't able to get to Jared Goff once in Week 2 and the Lions got 100-yard performances from Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. With Jaylon Johnson (groin) now out for the year, expect the Chicago secondary to struggle with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens too, which is a big reason why the Cowboys cover in 61% of simulations.

Both of these defenses surrendered more than 500 yards of total offense last week and combined to give up 89 points. There's at least some argument to be made that the Cowboys were even worse on that side of the ball then the Bears, because the Lions are one of the best offenses in football and Dallas was playing the Giants. It's hard to imagine either unit could be worse this week, but both units have lost their best player (Micah Parsons to trade and Jaylon Johnson to injury) early in the season and are clearly reeling. The model predicts an average final score of 28-24 and is leaning over here.

