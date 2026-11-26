The Detroit Lions take their traditional position as the Thanksgiving host to kick off the NFL Thanksgiving schedule, and this year they have a massive NFC North battle with significant postseason implications. The Lions (8-2) host the Chicago Bears (8-2) in a matchup between the two teams tied for first in the division. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions enter on a six-game winning streak, while the Bears have won five straight games. According to the latest Bears vs. Lions odds, Chicago is favored by 1.5 points on the road, and the over/under is 55.5 points. We're going over everything bettors need to know to be prepared to make Lions vs. Bears picks. Detailed Bears vs. Lions odds are provided below, and we're offering insights from the SportsLine Projection Model. Make NFL predictions at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Bears vs. Lions betting odds (via DraftKings)

Bears vs. Lions money line: Bears -120, Lions +102 Bears vs. Lions Over/Under: 55.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Bears vs. Lions spread: Bears -1.5

Bears vs. Lions betting preview

The head coach-quarterback combination of Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams continues to elevate the Chicago franchise into one of the league's best teams. The Bears went 11-6 last year and won the NFC North in Johnson's first season as head coach, and they are off to an 8-2 start, including winners of five straight entering this Thanksgiving contest. The Bears have the No. 8 scoring offense in the NFL (26.2 points per game) as Johnson goes up against the team he excelled as the offensive coordinator for.

Meanwhile, the Lions won back-to-back NFC North titles before Johnson departed and the Bears took the division last year. The Bears and Lions met twice last season, with the Lions winning both contests, including a 52-21 final in Detroit. The Lions have won six straight games behind the NFL's No. 5 scoring offense at 28.8 ppg. Detroit has scored more than 30 points in back-to-back weeks, and the defense has played well lately, holding teams to 21 points or fewer in six straight games.

The Lions are 7-1 against the Bears over the last four seasons. Detroit is 1-4 over the last five Thanksgivings. Both the Lions and Bears are 6-4 against the spread this season. Spend $5+ on Lions vs. Bears with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Bears vs. Lions picks, prediction

Lions to win

The Lions went 2-0 last season against Ben Johnson's Bears team, despite Detroit finishing just 9-8 as they clearly had a little additional motivation going against their former OC. Despite missing the playoffs last year, the Lions are 27-7 over the prior two seasons, and still have plenty of the key weapons who made that possible, including Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta. The Lions have the No. 5 scoring offense in the NFL at 28.8 ppg and rank third in yards (391.8 ppg). Gibbs has been unstoppable lately, averaging 160.3 yards per game over his last six games. The Bears are 1-7 over the last four seasons against the Lions, and despite defeating the Saints 21-13 last week, they scored only five points in the second half. The model predicts the Lions win in 62% of simulations, showcasing strong value at these odds.

Under 55.5 total points

"The Lions' defense has allowed 14.4 ppg since their Week 6 bye compared to 29.6 per game before the bye, when they couldn't stop anything," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "The combined scores of the Lions' games since the bye have been 37, 34, 28, 45, and 52. Their defense EPA per play over the last four games is sixth-best in the league. It was 31st in the first seven games of the season. Since the Bears' record-breaking 59-37 Week 1 win, none of their games have reached 55 points. Chicago's defense is seventh in total yards, seventh against the rush, and 12th in passing and sixth in scoring. The last 11 divisional games that were posted 50+ are 8-3 to the Under, including Lions/Packers a few weeks ago."

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