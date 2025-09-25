Two 1-2 squads face off with the goal of getting back to .500 when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Chicago picked up its first win under new head coach Ben Johnson with a blowout 31-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys last week, while the Raiders have dropped two in a row after beating the New England Patriots in Week 1. There are some big names on offense on both sides of the ball in this one, so NFL anytime touchdown scorer props are sure to be popular wagers for this matchup.

Whether you're new to NFL betting or could use a refresher, check out our NFL betting guide.

We'll be using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for these anytime touchdown player props. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Bears-Raiders game, including more player props.

Top Bears-Raiders anytime touchdown scorer player props:

Parlay these anytime touchdown scorer bets together at DraftKings Sportsbook for +452 odds with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off on NFL Sunday Ticket:

Rome Odunze anytime touchdown scorer (+135, DraftKings)

After catching just three touchdown passes across his entire rookie season, Odunze already has four touchdown receptions through three weeks, with at least one in all three of Chicago's games. Odunze ranks 11th in receiving yards as well, and he's pacing the Bears in targets and receptions as he appears to have jumped DJ Moore in Chicago's passing game hierarchy.

The Raiders are fresh off allowing 41 points to a Marcus Mariota-led Commanders squad, and two weeks ago, Vegas allowed receivers Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen to find the end zone. Odunze is off to as good of a start as any wideout in the NFL, and Caleb Williams is looking his way in any and all situations. Opportunity is everything for these types of wagers, and Odunze is getting a ton of chances in the early going.

Jakobi Meyers anytime touchdown scorer (+135, DraftKings)

Meyers is off to a great start for the Raiders with new quarterback Geno Smith, as he paces the team in targets (26), receptions (17) and receiving yards (228). All he's missing are the touchdowns, as all four of Smith's scoring passes have gone to Tre Tucker, including three last week.

That kind of discrepancy won't last forever, especially with Meyers averaging roughly nine catches for over 75 yards per game this year. Meyers clearly has Smith's trust, so it's just a matter of time before the two link up in the end zone. Chicago has also already allowed six TDs to opposing wide receivers this year, and despite Tucker's hot start in the TDs department, Meyers is Vegas' best wideout.