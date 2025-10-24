AFC North meets NFC North as the Baltimore Ravens (1-5) host the Chicago Bears (4-2) in an NFL Week 8 showdown. The struggling Ravens are coming out of their bye week and hoping to have Lamar Jackson back on the field on Sunday after the starting quarterback missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. They host a Bears team that is on a four-game winning streak.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Baltimore is a 6-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. ravens odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. The Ravens are -296 money line favorites (risk $296 to win $100), while the Bears are +238 underdogs. Before making any Ravens vs. Bears picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Bears vs. Ravens. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Ravens spread Baltimore -6 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bears vs. Ravens over/under 49.5 points Bears vs. Ravens money line Baltimore -296, Chicago +238



Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Bears vs. Ravens:

Bears +6.5

Over 49.5

Chicago is 4-2-0 ATS this season and 2-1-0 ATS on the road, while Baltimore 1-5-0 ATS overall and 1-3-0 ATS at home. The Bears run game is firing on all cylinders, and D'Andre Swift is expected to make his comfortably through a porous Ravens defense. Chicago's own defense is good at applying pressure, which could spell trouble for a mistake-prone Ravens offense regardless of whether Jackson plays or not. The model projects the Bears will cover the spread in 59% of simulations.

Over 49.5 points

The Over hit in four straight games for Baltimore to start the season, with the total score eclipsing 50 points each time. Both defenses are allowing over 350 total yards per game, and the Ravens are allowing a league-high 32.3 points per outing. The Over hits in 49% of simulations, according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

