It's been nothing short of a disastrous season for the Baltimore Ravens, who are 1-5 and have lost player after player to injury, including superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. Yet the Ravens remain tied with the 4-2 Pittsburgh Steelers as +140 co-favorites to win the AFC North at FanDuel due to the teams' schedules, with both head-to-head matchups still to play. The road back to the playoffs could begin this Sunday when the Ravens welcome the Chicago Bears to Baltimore, with many of the team's once-injured defenders set to suit up. However, Jackson is still out with a hamstring injury. We've selected three NFL player props for Bears vs. Ravens, including an anytime touchdown scorer pick.

For those new to NFL betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Top Bears at Ravens props:

Caleb Williams Under 216.5 passing yards (-112)

Colston Loveland anytime touchdown scorer (+270)

The Baltimore defense should finally be healthy after suffering injury after injury. The Ravens' recent struggles make it easy to forget just how stacked this unit is at full power, and all that talent could spell trouble for Williams. D'Andre Swift is questionable, and a potential absence would put even more pressure on Williams to chuck the ball downfield -- and allow Baltimore to focus more on defending the pass. The SportsLine model forecasts 188.9 passing yards for Williams.

Colston Loveland anytime touchdown scorer

Cole Kmet is out for this game, which should move Loveland into the lineup. The rookie out of Michigan hasn't made much of an impact yet, but the Bears spent the 10th overall pick on him, so they clearly see something here -- or at least they did at one point. Without Kmet taking reps ahead of him, we like Loveland as a dart throw pick. If the rookie is going to step up for the Bears, now's the time.