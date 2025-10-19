The New Orleans Saints (1-5) will visit the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL schedule. The Bears enter on a three-game winning streak and are coming off a 25-24 win over the Commanders on Monday Night Football last week. Meanwhile, the Saints are coming off a 25-19 loss to the Patriots last week.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago. The Bears are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Bears vs. Saints odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. The Bears are -245 money line favorites, while the Saints are +200 underdogs. Before making any Saints vs. Bears picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Click here to use the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Bears vs. Saints. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Saints vs. Bears:

Bears vs. New Orleans spread Chicago -4.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook Bears vs. New Orleans over/under 46.5 points Bears vs. New Orleans money line Chicago -245, New Orleans +200



Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Saints vs. Bears:

Bears -4.5

Under 46.5 points

Bears -4.5

The Bears return to Chicago with a three-game winning streak, including back-to-back road victories. Chicago defeated Washington, 25-24, on Monday Night Football as underdogs last week, as after a tough first two weeks of the Ben Johnson era, the Bears seem to be coming together. They've scored at least 21 points in all five games this season, ranking 10th in the league at 25.2 ppg, and the defense has improved to allow 20.7 ppg over its last three games after allowing 79 points over its first two contests. The Saints entered the season with one of the lowest over/unders in the NFL this season, and their 1-5 start isn't doing much to change that narrative. The model projects the Bears to cover in 53% of simulations.

Under 46.5 points

While the Bears have a top 10 offense, the Saints rank 29th in scoring at 18.5 ppg this season. New Orleans has scored fewer than 20 points in three of their last four games and in four of six contests this season. Spencer Rattler, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is 22nd in the NFL in quarterback rating. The model doesn't project the New Orleans offense to pull its weight to hit this Over, as the Under hits in 55% of simulations.

Want more Week 7 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's Week 7 NFL best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 7 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.