The defending Super Bowl champions Seattle Seahawks made a big statement in primetime against one of the AFC's best teams in Week 7, and they'll to repeat that feat in Week 8 but against a squad in the NFC on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks welcome the Chicago Bears to the Pacific Northwest in a clash of two teams with big expectations. The Bears bolstered those expectations with a trade for defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, though it's unclear if he'll play on Monday night. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Bears got some extended time off after beating the Patriots on Thursday to open Week 7, and they'll be trying to avoid what happened to the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City failed to snap the ball in the redzone, the first time the Chiefs have suffered this fate in the Patrick Mahomes' era. Can the Seahawks contain Caleb Williams and Co.? Will the Bears be able to bottle up a Seattle run game with reinforcements coming back? We'll look at some anytime touchdown scorer picks for Bears vs. Seahawks with odds from DraftKings. If you're looking for more NFL betting opportunities in Bears vs. Seahawks, view the latest game forecast and player prop bet projections at SportsLine. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after spending $5 or more:

Bears vs. Seahawks anytime touchdown scorer props

Rome Odunze (+255)

Luther Burden III (+220) and Colston Loveland (+215) are also options in the passing game, but I think there are going to be some chances taken against this Seattle secondary. The Bears might not be able to work intermediate routes as often as they'd like and eventually, someone is going to have to make a contested catch. Odunze, who came down with many such catches in the region during his time at Washington, seems like the best bet for the job.

Zach Charbonnet (-110)

Charbonnet was originally expected to play a bit against the Chiefs but he's decided to give himself another week. He is unlikely to get major snaps and with Jadarian Price potentially be back as well, Seattle's running game is going to be hard to sort out. However, we know Charbonnet is the preferred running back when the Seahawks get near the endzone. I think they try to feed him a bit more in an effort to celebrate his return to the field in style, especially at home.