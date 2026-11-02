Two teams with an eye on making deep runs in the playoffs face off on Monday Night Football to close out NFL Week 8 as the Chicago Bears head to Lumen Field to face the Seattle Seahawks. The Seattle defense comes off a huge performance, but the Bears have a lot of options on offense, so who should bettors look to for Bears vs. Seahawks first TD scorer options? The Seahawks are 3-point home favorites for spread betting at DraftKings Sportsbook, and for prop betting, we've identified two picks to be the first TD scorer -- one for each team. Bears vs. Seahawks kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

If you want to try NFL betting on player props and first touchdown scorers, you should first check out our two picks, which you can wager on at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Bears vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Bears vs. Seahawks first TD scorer props

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+600)

This is a bit obvious, but it's not a terrible price, and who else is there to really go with on this Seattle offense? JSN is the Seattle offense at this point, and while tight end AJ Barner also is a big red-zone threat, it's easy to see Smith-Njigba making some big plays deep on this Bears D. He leads the NFL with 867 receiving yards and has already scored eight times. Running back Zach Charbonnet is expected to be back for the Seahawks, and that will be welcome down the road, but you might not want to target him for much here as the Bears allow less than 88 rushing yards per game. Bet on NFL player props and more at with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250, where new users get up to $250 in bet resets:

Rome Odunze (+1500)

The Seahawks also allow less than 90 rushing yards per game, and while the Bears are certainly not going to abandon the run, they should try to take some shots downfield. Odunze hasn't found the end zone yet, so he's due after scoring six times last season. The third-year pro had 69 yards last week on just four catches and is averaging 15.9 yards per reception. He is second on the team in receiving yards with 381, behind Luther Burden III, who has 491 and two touchdowns. The Seahawks have a fierce defense that also allows less than 145 passing yards per game, but Williams has the arm to make big plays if he has the time. If he does, Odunze will be one of his main targets. Bet on Week 8 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: