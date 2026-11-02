The Seattle Seahawks (4-3) will host the Chicago Bears (5-2) for Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8, and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. Both teams are coming off crucial wins in primetime, with the Seahawks dominating the Chiefs, 20-3, last week and the Bears earning a 30-24 win over the Patriots. Now, they'll go head-to-head in another nationally televised night game, but the Bears will have the advantage of rest on their side. Despite that fact, the latest Seahawks vs. Bears odds list Seattle as the 3-point favorite at home, and the over/under is currently 46.5. Meanwhile, Bears running back D'Andre Swift and Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are both priced at -110 to score a touchdown, and there are dozens of NFL player props available for Monday Night Football. Bears running back Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) and Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) are both inactive. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Seahawks vs. Bears 10,000 times, and SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed MNF to reveal their Bears vs. Seahawks prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Monday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Seahawks vs. Bears betting preview

Both teams won their respective divisions a season ago, and then Chicago was eliminated by the Rams in the 2026 NFL Playoffs, while Seattle went on to win the Super Bowl. They also both began this season with title aspirations and most would still clearly count them among the contenders through seven weeks. The Seahawks have had more ups and downs, but seemed to right themselves with a thorough performance in the win over the Chiefs. They rank first in the NFL in total defense through seven weeks.

Meanwhile, Caleb Williams has been spectacular since returning to the lineup after missing three games with a hamstring injury. He's thrown for 300 yards or more and hasn't committed a turnover in back-to-back wins over the Falcons and Patriots. Chicago has the top-ranked rushing attack in the NFL and have also had the best third-down defense (26.1%) in the league this season. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Bears vs. Seahawks picks, best bets

Seahawks -3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 29.5 Longest Reception (-110)

Seahawks -3

"Both teams made high-profile trades this week in hopes of a Super Bowl run. I like the Seahawks at home, but would not lay more than a field goal. The Seahawks did not allow a 10-yard run or a 20-yard catch in last week's stomping of the Chiefs," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "With Nick Emmanwori back to full health, Seattle's defense looks as good as last year's unit. The Seahawks rank No. 2 in points per drive allowed (1.45) and explosive play percentage allowed (4.9). Sam Darnold got untracked last week, only committing one backbreaking turnover. Despite the loss of left tackle Charles Cross (ankle), Seattle should have enough offensive success to cover." Bet on Bears vs. Seahawks at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 29.5 Longest Reception

"Jaxon Smith-Njigba is breaking fantasy football and prop bets again this season. Through seven games, he already has 867 yards and 8 touchdowns. And now he gets a Bears defense that gives up the most yards per reception in the NFL (15.85 yards per reception to wide receivers)," SportsLine NFL prop expert Megan Shoup said. "JSN accounts for 51% of the Seahawks' air yards (1st in the NFL). With a lot of moving parts at the Seahawks' running back position, and not being fully confident in the game script, I like approaching JSN longest reception. He's gone over this line five of seven games this season. And in this strength vs. weakness matchup, I love this prop for Monday night." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Monday Night Football: