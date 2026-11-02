If it seems like the same teams are playing in prime time repeatedly, well, they are. But this time it works out in our favor because we're getting a banger of a Monday Night Football game between the Bears and Seahawks to close out Week 8. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

One really interesting plot twist for this game involves the trade deadline, with the Bears acquiring Jeffrey Simmons from the Titans and the Seahawks trading for Quenton Nelson from the Colts last week. Presumably, both guys will suit up for their respective new teams, which means they'll be going head-to-head here. That's fascinating to me because they've both battled it out twice a year for years now by virtue of being in the AFC South.

This game's also spicy because of the contrast in styles: the Bears have played pretty well on defense but are clearly an offensive-driven club. And the Seahawks have been fine-ish on offense but are clearly a defense-based team. Bet on Bears-Seahawks on Monday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Best bets for Monday Night Football

Bears +3

There's a small chance we see a 3.5 pop up here, so be aware of that before betting on this game. It should go without saying, but 3.5 is way, way better than a standard three. I think this is a close, great game between legitimate contenders. Caleb Williams is playing awesome football and Ben Johnson's offense is hard to slow down. If anyone is going to do it, you'd think it would be the Seahawks, but I'm going to back the Bears to keep this game close and to drag the Seahawks into a shootout. The total is sneaky high, and when we're talking about a game that is back and forth I want the points on my side. Bet on Bears-Seahawks on Monday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Monday Night Football player props

Jaxson Smith-Njigba Over 7.5 receptions (-108, DraftKings)

Pretty basic look here and pretty basic reasoning: the Seahawks are at home, they're playing a team that just drastically improved its run defense and it's prime time, which means JSN should see a pile of targets coming his way from Sam Darnold. The total in this game is sneaky high too at 46.5, so I'm thinking we get a little more back and forth than a normal Seahawks matchup against a lesser offense. JSN has cleared this number in five of seven games this season and has a ridiculous 28 targets in his past two. The Seahawks are going to keep feeding him in the pass game, especially if we get a higher-scoring affair.

Sam Roush Over 1.5 receptions (+130, BetMGM)

This is a longer shot player prop, but the odds are really nice at this plus-money number for a guy who should step into the Cole Kmet role now that Kmet is out for the season. Kmet got multiple looks in almost every game this year from Caleb, with Johnson drawing up plenty of plays designed to target the second tight end in the offense. Against the Seahawks, I wouldn't be surprised to see Chicago's offense go a little bigger in terms of personnel and see Johnson utilize some different options down the board who won't be covered as aggressively as his top guys. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM with promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Monday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Colston Loveland (+215, DraftKings)

Loveland started the season suuuuuuuper slow but has been coming on strong the last few weeks and has been a major red-zone target for Williams lately. He's going to be an elite tight end, if he's not there already, and his trajectory for this season is going really well. I think he keeps it going this week against Seattle. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Emmanuel Wilson (+370, DraftKings)

Zach Charbonnet returns to the Seahawks backfield tonight, which caused Wilson's odds to drop precipitously. But Charbonnet is still coming back from injury, which means there's some value here if the Seahawks go run heavy or rotate the backs more than the market seems to expect. I don't think they'd roll Charbs out if he's not ready, but I also believe the Seahawks might not give him a completely full workload quite yet.