The Tennessee Titans will be looking to finish the preseason with a perfect 3-0 mark when they take on the visiting Chicago Bears on Saturday night. The Bears (1-1), who won the NFC North a year ago, are coming off a 27-9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. The Titans (2-0), who were fourth in the AFC South in 2025, defeated Seattle 19-16 last week. The Titans originally planned to give their starters meaningful time, but have reportedly now decided to rest most starters. The Bears are also expected to use primarily reserves, but haven't revealed their exact plans. Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started. Claim the latest DraftKings signup promo now:

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The latest Bears vs. Titans odds have Tennessee as a 1-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 36.5. Before making any Titans vs. Bears picks, be sure to see what Matt Severance has to say.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, he quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. He has returned $1,437 to $100 players over the past three NFL seasons. Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, Severance has zeroed in on Bears vs. Titans. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Titans vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Titans spread Titans -1 Bears vs. Titans over/under 36.5 points Bears vs. Titans money line Titans -122, Bears +102 Bears vs. Titans picks See picks at SportsLine Bears vs. Titans streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Top Bears vs. Titans predictions

Severance is leaning Under 36.5 combined points for over/under betting. The Bears will look to protect Caleb Williams and limit his playing time behind a line still trying to find the right combination as the regular season looms. The competition at left tackle remains fierce.

The Titans, meanwhile, need to find the right backup quarterback behind Ward. Former Chicago Bear Mitchell Trubisky is trying to displace Will Levis, who may not be a lock to make the roster. Trubisky has outperformed Levis in the first two preseason games, including a 7-for-9 performance for 49 yards last week. Levis is 7-for-17 for 57 yards the past two games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

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How to make Bears vs. Titans picks

Severance also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Bears vs. Titans on Saturday, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Titans spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $1,437 to $100 players over the past three NFL seasons, and find out.