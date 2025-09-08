The first week of the 2025 NFL season will conclude with the Chicago Bears hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Both franchises will be entering new eras, with former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson taking over as Bears head coach and J.J. McCarthy making his first start as Vikings quarterback. The major changes at the top make both teams something of an unknown, but there's familiar skill-position talent across the board for NFL anytime touchdown bettors. Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson has the lowest odds to score a TD of any player in the latest Bears vs. Vikings odds at +135, while running back D'Andre Swift (+150) has the shortest odds on Chicago's roster.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Monday Night Football in Week 1. With NFL props available for almost every player in Bears vs. Vikings at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Vikings vs. Bears NFL picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks its since inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Bears vs. Vikings.

Best Week 1 Monday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



D.J. Moore, Bears (+180, DraftKings)

Moore has the fifth-shortest odds of any player in this game, but the model narrowly considers him the most likely player to score a touchdown in this game. He has 194 catches for 2,330 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons in Chicago despite playing in offenses that struggled to move the ball through the air in both years. Now he'll have the benefit of being the No. 1 receiver in a Ben Johnson offense, and Amon-Ra St. Brown has scored 22 touchdowns in that role the past two years. The model predicts he scores 0.45 receiving touchdowns on average, making him a great value at this price.

Jalen Nailor, Vikings (+480, FanDuel)

The Vikings just traded for Adam Thielen, but with Jordan Addison out for the first three games of the season, Nailor is likely in for an expanded role in 2025. He caught six touchdowns last season, including a touchdown in each of the first three weeks. Justin Jefferson attracts so much attention that it creates opportunities down the field for the rest of Minnesota's wide receivers. The model predicts that Nailor scores 0.42 touchdowns on average, making this an incredible value.

Roschon Johnson, Bears (+225, bet365)

We're monitoring a foot injury here, but there's a lot to like about this price for the best short-yardage runner on Chicago's roster. Johnson was used almost exclusively near the goal line last year and managed six touchdowns on only 55 carries. Now he's likely to be a little bit more involved in Johnson's scheme, and he's proven he can use two backs effectively, with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combining to score 32 touchdowns last season. The model predicts he scores 0.44 touchdowns on average.

