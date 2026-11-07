Some of the NFL's top names converge in Spain for Week 9 when Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals take on Michael Penix, Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons in the 2026 NFL Madrid game. Cincinnati (5-2) rides a three-game win streak into Spain after Joe Burrow's 462-yard, five-touchdown OT win over the Titans. Atlanta dropped to 3-5 after Michael Penix Jr. threw four INTs in the rain against Tampa Bay. The Bucs didn't complete a single pass, yet still won 16-0. Each team is half a game out of the division lead. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET from Santiago Bernabéu, the home of the legendary Real Madrid soccer team. The latest Bengals vs. Falcons odds have Cincinnati as a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any Falcons vs. Bengals picks, be sure to see the 2026 NFL Madrid game predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Bengals vs. Falcons. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Falcons vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Falcons spread Bengals -3.5 Bengals vs. Falcons over/under 52.5 points Bengals vs. Falcons money line Bengals -166, Falcons +150 Bengals vs. Falcons picks See picks at SportsLine Bengals vs. Falcons streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Bengals vs. Falcons predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Falcons vs. Bengals, the model is going Under 52.5 points (-115) at betting apps. This is a marquee matchup featuring the NFL's leader in passing TDs, Burrow (20), against Robinson, the NFL's leader in rush yards (780).

Tee Higgins (726 receiving yards) and Ja'Marr Chase form a lethal pair of pass-catchers, though Atlanta was gashed on the ground for 324 yards last week by Tampa Bay. Robinson and Drake London remain the clear offensive engines for the Falcons, but Penix must rebound quickly.

The Over has hit in three straight Bengals games, but this is the highest total of any of their games. The model projects 52 combined points as the Under provides the better value. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Bengals vs. Falcons picks

In addition to staying Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Falcons vs. Bengals , and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bengals vs. Falcons spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.