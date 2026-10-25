The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens in a key AFC North matchup on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is coming off its bye after defeating Miami 31-24 in Week 5, while Baltimore dropped a 13-10 decision at Cleveland last week. The Bengals (3-2), who are fourth in the division, are 2-1 on the road this season. The Ravens (4-2), who are tied for first with Cleveland and Pittsburgh, are 1-1 on their home field. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is out for the third straight game as Tyler Huntley will make another start. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The latest Bengals vs. Ravens odds have Cincinnati as a 3-point favorite, after opening as 3-point underdogs amid Jackson's uncertain status. The over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Bengals picks be sure to see the Bengals vs. Ravens predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Bengals vs. Ravens. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Ravens spread Bengals -3 Bengals vs. Ravens over/under 46.5 points Bengals vs. Ravens money line Bengals -148, Ravens +124 Bengals vs. Ravens picks See picks at SportsLine Bengals vs. Ravens streaming Paramount+

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Bengals vs. Ravens predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Bengals vs. Ravens, the model is going Over 46.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups, including four of the last six. The Over has also hit in two of the last three Cincinnati games, including two of three on the road, and six of the last nine Baltimore games.

The Bengals are powered by quarterback Joe Burrow. In five starts this season, he is completing 71.4% of his passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions. Cincinnati is the ninth-highest scoring team in the NFL at 25.6 points per game. The Ravens, meanwhile, are seventh in scoring at 26 points. With Jackson a question mark, the Baltimore offense has been led by running back Derrick Henry. In six games, he has carried 130 times for 534 yards and seven touchdowns.

The model projects 53 combined points as the Over clears 63% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Bengals vs. Ravens picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Bengals vs. Ravens, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bengals vs. Ravens spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.