The Denver Broncos are trying to get back to .500 when they host a 2-1 Cincinnati Bengals squad that is coming off a blowout loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Bo Nix is under center for the Broncos as his second NFL season is underway, while a toe injury to Joe Burrow has Jake Browning enlisted as the Bengals' QB1 for the time being. Which quarterback should you back when making NFL player props for this Week 4 matchup?

There's no shortage of NFL player props available for each of these quarterbacks at the top sportsbooks, and here, we break down the top values with the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and issues grades on a 0-5 star scale.

We'll be using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to look at each quarterback's props. Check out the SportsLine model forecast for Bengals-Broncos, including player props.

Passing yards props

Bo Nix: 219.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Jake Browning: 213.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Bo Nix Under 219.5 passing yards (5 stars)

The model isn't expecting Nix to light things up through the air on Monday, as he's projected for just 174.8 passing yards. Nix has gone Under 219.5 passing yards in all three games this year, as well as 12 of his 20 career regular-season starts to date.

Pass TDs props

Bo Nix: 1.5 (Over +100, Under -127)

Jake Browning: 1.5 (Over +157, Under -203)

Top Pick: Bo Nix Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (4 stars)

The model is also leaning Under 1.5 passing touchdowns for Nix on Monday. He's gone Under this line in two of three games this year and in nine of his 20 career regular season starts. It is worth noting that Nix tossed three touchdowns against the Bengals in Week 17 last year.

Pass attempts props

Bo Nix: 31.5 (Over -110, Under -116)

Jake Browning: 32.5 (Over -123, Under -103)

Top pick: Jake Browning Over 32.5 pass attempts (4 stars)

This isn't Browning's first rodeo, as he started seven games for the Bengals in 2023 when Burrow was injured. Browning played well enough in relief of Burrow in Week 2 to lead Cincy to a win, but he has already tossed five picks over the last two weeks. The Bengals clearly don't mind letting Browning throw the rock, as he had 32 passing attempts in Week 2 and 27 in Week 3. The model projects Browning to go Over 32.5 this week with a projection of 32.7. Browning went Over this line in four of his seven starts back in 2023.

Pass completions props

Bo Nix: 21.5 (Over -101, Under -126)

Jake Browning: 21.5 (Over -109, Under -117)

Top pick: Bo Nix Under 21.5 completions (4.5 stars)

As noted earlier, the model doesn't think Nix is going to have the biggest game with his arm on Monday. In addition to projected Unders for his passing yards and touchdowns props, the model is leaning Under 21.5 total completions for the second-year quarterback with a projection of 17.1. Nix has gone Under 21.5 completions in nine of 20 career starts, and he is coming off a 14-completion game in Week 3.