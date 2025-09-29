The 2-1 Cincinnati Bengals will look to bounce back after suffering their first defeat of the season on Monday Night Football against the 1-2 Denver Broncos. Each team has some big-time playmakers, including Bengals superstar Ja'Marr Chase and Broncos top wideout Courtland Sutton.

There are NFL player props up at the top sportsbooks for these wide receivers, and we'll share the top recommendations on them from the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and gives out grades from 0 to 5 stars.

We'll go over player props for Chase and Sutton for Monday night with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, along with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every game 10,000 times. If you're interested in NFL betting, check out the model's latest game forecast and player prop recommendations here.

Receiving yards props

Ja'Marr Chase: 64.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Courtland Sutton: 65.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Top pick: Ja'Marr Chase Over 64.5 receiving yards (4.5 stars)

Who would've thought that Sutton would have the highest receiving yardage prop for this game a couple weeks ago? Obviously, the Joe Burrow injury changed everything but even with Jake Browning under center and going up against a strong Broncos defense, Chase is still projected for 83.8 receiving yards.

Receptions props

Ja'Marr Chase: 5.5 (Over -108, Under -118)

Courtland Sutton: 5.5 (Over +120, Under -154)

Top pick: Ja'Marr Chase Over 5.5 receptions (4.5 stars)

It's another 4.5-star recommendation for Chase, as he's projected for 7.4 receptions against the Broncos. While the majority of his recent output was with Burrow at quarterback, Chase has averaged 9.1 receptions over his past 10 games.