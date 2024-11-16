Joe Burrow and Co. set out to spoil the Chargers’ playoff push in primetime

WHO Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers WHEN Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 8:20 p.m. ET WHERE SoFi Stadium| Inglewood, California HOW NBC

For the most part, things have not gone the Cincinnati Bengals’ way. Cincinnati is just 4-6, sitting on the outside looking in of the AFC playoffs.

There is still time to turn things around, but as Week 11 arrives, the clock is ticking. Up next for the Bengals is a primetime showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET).

Los Angeles, it turns out, is one of the teams they are chasing. The Chargers have won three straight games to move to 6-3 under new coach Jim Harbaugh. Their plus-68 point differential is third-best in the AFC, behind only the Buffalo Bills (plus-97) and Pittsburgh Steelers (plus-69).

Despite Cincinnati’s recent struggles, this game is shaping up to be one of the closest on this week’s slate. Los Angeles is a consensus 1.5-point home favorite, with top sportsbooks bet365, DraftKings and FanDuel listing the Chargers between -125 and -130 on the money line.

Of course, these odds may shift as we close in on kickoff. Injuries are worth watching. With that in mind, let’s break down the matchup.

Market FanDuel DraftKings bet365 Bengals spread +1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-108) +1.5 (-110) Chargers spread -1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-112) -1.5 (-110) Bengals money line +110 +105 +105 Chargers money line -130 -125 -125 Over Over 47.5 (-104) Over 48 (-108) Over 48 (-110) Under Under 47.5 (-118) Under 48 (-112) Under 48 (-110)

Why bet on the Cincinnati Bengals

Quick, name a better quarterback-receiver tandem than Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

Need more time? There’s a good reason for that.

Chase has been the most productive wideout in the NFL this season, and it isn’t all that close. The three-time Pro Bowler enters Week 11 leading the league in receptions (66), receiving yards (981) and touchdown catches (10) following his career game in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens. He finished with 11 grabs for 264 yards and a trifecta of scores, albeit in a 35-34 loss.

So long as Burrow stays healthy which, to be fair, has been a knock on the former No. 1 overall pick, the Bengals will be dangerous. They are sixth in the NFL in scoring, averaging 27 points per game.

Critics may point to the Bengals’ subpar record. However, one can imagine a scenario where things look drastically different for Zac Taylor’s team. Five of the Bengals’ six losses have come by single digits, including three by three points or fewer. Things seem destined to break their way sooner or later, perhaps even this week.

On top of that, Cincinnati has been profitable for bettors. The Bengals’ record against the spread is 6-4, including 2-1 as an underdog.

Why bet on the Los Angeles Chargers

All Harbaugh does is win. After guiding his alma mater Michigan to a national championship,

Harbaugh has returned the Chargers to respectability in his first year on the job. The Chargers have already surpassed last season’s win total (5-12) and are on pace to return to the playoffs for only the second time since 2019.

The Chargers’ offense has done enough to win, but their top-ranked scoring defense (13.1 points per game allowed) is the real difference-maker. They have not allowed more than 20 points all season. On top of that, Los Angeles is tied for second in the NFL in turnover differential (plus-9) and fourth in sacks (31).

With running back J.K. Dobbins, who’s returned from an Achilles tendon tear to rush for 670 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and six scores in his first year with Los Angeles, the Chargers are capable of controlling the clock and keeping Burrow and the Bengals’ explosive offense off the field. Justin Herbert’s ability to play turnover-free football also helps. The Bengals, for what it’s worth, are just 23rd in total defense (347.5 yards allowed per game). Look for the Chargers to take advantage.

Los Angeles, like Cincinnati, has been reliable for bettors, going 6-3 ATS. That includes 6-1 when favored.

Best bet on Bengals vs Chargers: Bengals money line (+110, FanDuel)

Cincinnati was gouged for 28 second-half points last week, squandering a brilliant performance from Burrow (season-high 428 passing yards, four touchdowns). While it is fair to be concerned about the Bengals’ defense, bettors should not expect a similar outburst this week against a more ball control-oriented offense like Los Angeles employs.

What could tilt this matchup is how the Chargers try to defend Chase. The Bengals’ star has been on a heater of late, averaging nine catches over the past three games. He is dynamic enough to take over this matchup, with or without Tee Higgins by his side. Higgins (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday. There is also uncertainty surrounding offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee, fibula) who, like Higgins, has sat out the past three games. Brown did return to practice on Thursday.

Regardless of their statuses, look for the Bengals to get back on track behind Burrow. This is a prime opportunity for NFL bettors to grab one of the league’s elite quarterbacks at plus odds.

Bettors could certainly hedge and take Cincinnati at +1.5 on the spread, but the real value is on the money line. FanDuel Sportsbook, for example, lists the Bengals +110 to win outright. Should Burrow and Co. come through, a $10 bet would pay $21.