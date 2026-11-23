The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season, and fans should expect some fireworks in this one. The Bengals and Commanders played on Monday night two seasons ago, with Washington winning a 38-33 game. Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels combined for five touchdown passes and no picks in a prolific offensive display. If that story repeats itself on Monday, Nov. 23, we'll have plenty of anytime touchdown scorers to lock in for this contest. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We'll look at the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Bengals vs. Commanders with prop betting odds from DraftKings. If you're looking to make wagers on the game and want the latest forecasts, check out the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Bengals vs. Commanders anytime touchdown scorer props

Stefon Diggs (+175)

Diggs has been targeted at least five times in every game he's played this season, so looks won't be an issue. He's going up against a Bengals secondary that has been somewhat stingy against the pass, but volume should overcome that tough matchup. Diggs has scored in three of his last four games, and with a potential shootout looming, he's a good bet to get the ball often. Bet anytime touchdown scorers with the latest Caesars promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bonus bets via bet resets:

Samaje Perine (+200)

Backing Chase Brown (-135) is not bad value, but Perine has been seeing enough work to merit consideration. Even though the Commanders have been solid at stopping the run, they did just let Cam Skattebo make some big plays on Thursday in Week 10. Perine is more likely to be used in short-yardage situations and is coming off a touchdown against the Steelers. Brown will see passing down work, but Perine offers more value with red zone touches, even if it's a limited number.